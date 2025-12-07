Gambling Allegations Force NBA Star Malik Beasley to Reportedly Move To Serbia

Malik Beasley is hanging on and claiming innocence amid allegations of illegal betting on games and player props, risking the end of a solid NBA career.

The 29-year-old is gaining interest from teams overseas and is reportedly ready to accept a six-month, $2 million deal to resume hooping … in Serbia.

READ: Uh Oh, Another One: Malik Beasley Under Investigation For Betting NBA Games

Per the international outlet Nova.rs, he is working on a deal with Partizan Belgrade — a Serbian professional hoops team that competes in both the ABA (Adriatic Basketball Association) and the EuroLeague.

Beasley is currently an NBA free agent.

Previously, Beasley's attorneys, Steve Haney and Mike Schachter, stated he was no longer the target of the federal investigation. "Months after this investigation commenced, Malik remains uncharged and is not the target of this investigation," Haney said to ESPN.

RELATED: NBA Veteran Malik Beasley Evicted for Unpaid Rent As Financial Troubles Mount

"An allegation with no charge, indictment, or conviction should never have the catastrophic consequence this has caused Malik. This has literally been the opposite of the presumption of innocence."

Unlike Jontay Porter — who became the first player in decades to receive a lifelong NBA ban last year over gambling charges — Beasley played an integral role in Detroit last season and would forfeit a seemingly promising career over alleged petty bets.

The Sixth Man of the Year runner-up (for the 2024-25 season) averaged 16.3 points per game. He is currently under investigation by a federal prosecutor and the NBA for allegedly placing bets during the 2023-24 NBA season.

The NBA gambling spree has been prominent from 2024 to 2025 after Jontay Porter pleaded guilty to intentionally benching himself for prop bets in 2024, followed by the October 2025 federal indictment of a Mafia-linked scheme implicating Portland's head coach Chauncey Billups, an active player (Terry Rozier), and an ex-assistant coach (Damon Jones) for exploiting non-public team and injury information.

