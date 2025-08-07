NBA Veteran Malik Beasley Evicted for Unpaid Rent As Financial Troubles Mount

NBA guard Malik Beasley is stuck in a financial rut and has been evicted from his apartment in Detroit on Thursday over claims that he failed to pay rent.

The NBA free agent and former Detroit Piston was evicted from his downtown apartment after failing to pay $21,500 in rent.

The 28-year-old was sued Thursday by his landlord at The Stott, a high-rise owned by Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert for failing to pay rent. Previously, Beasley had been facing two lawsuits over rent debts, as reported by The Detroit News.

The initial lawsuit against Beasley was filed in March seeking $14,150 in unpaid rent. It was dismissed, probably settled out of court. A second lawsuit in July for $7,355 remained unpaid, resulting in his eviction on Thursday.

Beyond the eviction, Beasley contends with multiple financial disputes.

Despite substantial career earnings of nearly $60 million, the free agent struggles to maintain stability.

A marketing agency sued him for an advance, a Milwaukee barber won a judgment, a Minnesota dentist secured a garnishment on his wages with the Pistons in February, and a Maryland moneylender obtained a ruling against him in 2022.

Amid these challenges, Beasley is also in the middle of an ongoing probe by the NBA regarding potentially illegal gambling activity, which could result in an indefinite ban if found guilty. The Pistons were reportedly ready to offer Beasley a three-year extension for $42 million until he landed in trouble with the NBA.

In a recent Snapchat post, Beasley acknowledged his difficulties but expressed his determination to return to the NBA.

"I’ve been grinding my a** off. I’ve got this new chip on my shoulder of, like, 'F the world,'" Beasley said. "My back against the wall. Nobody believes in me. I will be better than last year. I’m staying humble. I’m still getting my work in. I have to. I gotta be prepared to either come back to the Pistons or … there’s some other teams interested as well."

