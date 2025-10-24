Chauncey Billups Releases Statement Declaring Innocence Amid FBI Probe

Billups denied the allegations and claims to be "a man of integrity."

NBA Hall of Famer and current Portland Trail Blazers head coach, Chauncey Billups, was recently named in an FBI probe looking into illegal gambling, but that hasn't stopped him from fighting back.

The former All-Star guard released a statement through his attorney yesterday defiantly proclaiming his innocence and denying all the accusations brought against him.

In the statement, Billups leaves nothing up for interpretation, flatly repudiating any and all claims of his involvement in the alleged card games and prop bets.

Even the opening line, that Billups is "a man of integrity," shows that he's hurt by the allegations and charges, and who wouldn't be?

When you couple the opening statement with the closing sentence, "We look forward to our day in court," it sounds like Billups and his team are ready to fight tooth and nail for his reputation.

That reputation has been under attack since the release of the FBI probe no more than 24 hours ago, as several in the media and beyond have questioned the very integrity Billups mentioned in the above statement.

The "Inside The NBA" crew had plenty to say about Billups and the decisions he allegedly made in this scandal, claiming they were "ashamed" and "disgusted."

On the internet, plenty of X users were skeptical of Billups' statement, calling into question his line about being "a man of integrity."

While the court of public opinion remains split (at best) on whether the former Detroit Piston is guilty or not, in the American justice system, you are innocent until proven otherwise, so Billups and his team of attorneys will go through the legal process to defend his innocence.

If Billups does indeed turn out to be innocent in all of this, his victory lap will be well deserved.

But a conviction could crumble that same reputation Billups spent so much time cultivating.