NBA Villains Kwame Brown, Gilbert Arenas Trade Barbs After Agent Zero's Arrest

In a clash of two retired NBA "villains," Kwame Brown emerges as the easier one to cheer for when pitted against Gilbert Arenas.

The two continued their longstanding rivalry, recently ignited by Arenas' arrest, which led to a response video from Kwame, an All-Star-level ‘hater.’

Kwame Brown, the NBA's former No. 1 overall pick, tore into Arenas over his recent arrest.

"I told y’all, this guy’s his own worst enemy. He’s gonna self-destruct, and here he goes again," Brown said after Arenas' arrest.

Arenas was arrested last week over allegations of his involvement in running an illegal high-stakes poker game out of his Encino, CA, mansion.

Brown also went after Arenas for trying to get clicks off LeBron James and the Klutch Sports crew, accusing him of chasing clout by leveraging their names.

"You're out here acting like Klutch Sports' biggest cheerleader, ready to paint your face and carry their bags just to sip wine and play poker with LeBron," Brown quipped.

After Arenas' slip-up, Kwame Brown — who has produced raw takes in the past — slammed Arenas. Then Agent Zero answered back, firing off a heated response:

"Mr. Brown, I didn’t think we’d be back here, man, but I’m glad we are," Arenas said. "I told you, boy, stay off that mama’s cooking, it’s too strong for you. You try to troll me, but I catch it every time."

Arenas went on about Brown.

"You got the white in your nose, man. You can’t do this with me. Stay off the drugs, dawg, ‘cause it’s too strong for you," Arenas said in a post.

A heated NBA rivalry, alive in retirement, goes on.

