Former Laker Kwame Brown Warns Black Community About Feeling 'Pressured' To Vote For Quiet Kamala Harris

Think twice before voting Kamala Harris in November, warned former Laker Kwame Brown.

In a rant posted on social media, Brown did a full blitz on the Kamala Harris ticket for this upcoming presidential election, also calling out black celebrities and comedians for ‘shamelessly’ supporting the candidate to the detriment of a hurting black community.

Brown feels that celebrities are being dishonest by pressuring black Americans to vote for Harris and framing it as solely a racial issue.

Kwame Brown Gets Real About Black Celebs, Kamala Harris: 'You're not paying bills with your skin color'

Brown, 42, has been No Holds Barred after his playing career, fearlessly going against the grain on social issues with his NSFW rants. Having endured brutal criticism in the league, Brown is unbothered about taking jabs from the media for saying the ‘unpopular’ thing.

"When you talk about real situations, people are not concerned with somebody being black or not," Brown said in a rant posted on his social media. "You’re not paying nobody’s bills with your skin color. Kamala Harris is not going to help get your bills paid just cuz she’s black."

Getting real about the upcoming election, Kwame Brown called out black celebrities campaigning for Kamala Harris, whom Brown believes has nothing to offer in uplifting the black community.

The ex-NBA player took aim at several black comedians, including DL Hughley and Steve Harvey, for ‘gatekeeping’ the black vote.

It's blind advice, said Brown. He added, "Inflation is at an all-time high. And when you go and look at the politicians – and this is what’s said about Ricky Smiley, DL Hughley, Steve Harvey, is that nobody calls these gatekeepers out."

What Exactly Does A Vote For Harris Offer?

If they can't even define what a woman is, how can Dems coach the nation out of a slump, wondered Kwame Brown.

Some Democrats and all Republicans have found common ground on the fact that Harris doesn't have a clear economic plan. Even the editorial board at the Washington Post called Harris' economic promise a bunch of "populist gimmicks."

Americans increasingly feel excluded from Kamala Harris' secretive economic plan, and under more pressure than ever to vote for her.

Hoping to aid Harris' campaign to defeat Donald Trump, Democrats have overlooked the nation's top concern in the waning economy, focusing instead on alienating non-Harris supporters and dodging criticism from the American people.

Without any presence on a national stage or credible history of policies, Harris is failing to instill confidence in more people, including Kwame Brown.

