Ex-NBA Star Gilbert Arenas Busted In High-Stakes Illegal Gambling Arrest

Gilbert Arenas is still playing with fire (allegedly).

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas is once again in hot water in 2025, facing legal trouble after his recent arrest for allegedly running an illegal gambling scheme out of his Los Angeles mansion.

Federal agents arrested Arenas, 43, along with five others, accusing him of renting out his Encino, California, mansion from 2021 to 2022 to host high-stakes illegal poker games.

The operation reportedly involved hired servers, chefs, valets and armed security guards.

If convicted, Arenas and the other defendants could face up to five years in federal prison for each count.

Authorities allege Arenas collaborated with suspected Israeli organized crime member Yevgeni Gershman to orchestrate the operation, collecting a house fee from each pot.

Gershman faces three additional charges, including conspiracy to commit marriage fraud, marriage fraud, and making a false statement on an immigration document.

Arenas is charged with conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business, operating an illegal gambling business, and making false statements to federal investigators.

The Department of Justice issued a statement on Arenas' arrest: "Arenas a.k.a. 'Agent Zero,' of Woodland Hills, is charged with one count of conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business, one count of operating an illegal gambling business, and one count of making false statements to federal investigators."

Now a multimedia personality, Arenas is renowned not only for his stellar NBA career but also for a notorious 2009 arrest in Washington, D.C., where he faced felony charges for illegally possessing four unlicensed guns following a locker-room dispute with teammate Javaris Crittenton.

That incident led to a potential five-year sentence and a suspension for the remainder of the 2009-10 season.

Earlier this year, the Arenas family was thrust into the spotlight when Gilbert's son, Alijah Arenas, crashed his Tesla in Los Angeles, requiring urgent medical attention for potentially life-threatening smoke inhalation.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela