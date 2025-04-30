Alijah Arenas, Son of NBA Star, Released From Hospital After Recovering From Crash

Alijah Arenas, an 18-year-old USC basketball recruit, has been discharged from a Los Angeles hospital less than a week after a terrifying car accident that left him in a medically induced coma.

The Arenas family, including former NBA star Gilbert Arenas, announced Alijah’s release in a statement reported by the LA Times.

"While his journey to full recovery is just beginning, his spirit remains strong, and he is surrounded by love and support," the family said.

"The Govan and Arenas family are preparing for the road ahead with faith and determination, committed to nurturing Alijah back to 100%. He remains blessed, resilient, and in high spirits."

RELATED: Gilbert Arenas' Son Alijah Is Recovering Since Cybertruck Crash, Coma

The crash occurred early Thursday, April 24, when Alijah’s Tesla Cybertruck hit a tree and a fire hydrant in Reseda, sparking a fire.

First responders rescued the unresponsive teen, who was in critical condition due to severe smoke inhalation. Tests confirmed no alcohol or drugs were in his system, according to the LA Times, and Alijah was reportedly heading to training at the time.

By April 28, Alijah was walking, talking, and communicating through written notes, with no major physical injuries, as shared on Gilbert Arenas’ show, "Gil’s Arena."

Alijah, a 6-foot-6, 195-pound five-star prospect, committed to USC in January, choosing the Trojans over offers from Alabama, Arizona, Kansas, and Kentucky.

At Chatsworth High School, he averaged 30.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game, earning a spot in the 2025 McDonald’s All-American Game.

Great news for the Arenas family.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela