Gilbert Arenas' Son Alijah Is Recovering Since Cybertruck Crash, Coma

Alijah Arenas, the 18-year-old USC recruit and son of Gilbert Arenas, is out of his induced coma after being involved in a single-car crash last week.

Arenas was discovered in his Cybertruck last Thursday after it crashed into a hydrant and tree in Los Angeles while cruising on Reseda.

The crash happened before 5 a.m. that morning, and reports noted that Arenas was on his way back from training. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and put into an induced coma.

Sacramento, CA - March 15:  Head coach Sam Harris reacts with Alijah Arenas #0 of Chatsworth Chancellors against the Jesuit Marauders in the second half of a boys CIF State Division II championship basketball game at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Saturday, March 15, 2025. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

Alijah Arenas is up and recovering steadily after car crash. (Getty Images)

Details of Arenas' condition noted that the young basketball star was in serious condition when discovered at the scene, having suffered from inhaling smoke but no other bodily injuries.

According to an update on Gilbert Arenas' online show, co-host Josiah Johnson gave a positive update on Arenas' condition, sharing that the five-star basketball recruit is already walking and talking in his recovery. Alijah was brought out of his coma Friday morning, the day after the incident.

Arenas led a standout career at Chatsworth High School, averaging 30.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game. The 6-foot-6, 195-lb. prospect committed to USC in January after receiving offers from schools like Alabama, Arizona, Kansas, Kentucky, and more.

News of Arenas' incident shocked the basketball community, though the positive update offers hope for Alijah's recovery.

Gilbert Arenas was not present for the latest episode of "Gil's Arena." 

Agent Zero had a 12-year NBA career and earned three All-Star selections. Throughout his career, Arenas averaged 20.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.6 steals per game.

