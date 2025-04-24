Alijah Arenas, USC 5-Star Recruit and Gilbert Arenas' Son, in Coma After Car Crash

There is troubling news in college basketball as USC's top recruit, Alijah Arenas, son of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas, was involved in a serious car crash early Thursday and was placed in an induced coma.
Sacramento, CA - March 15: Head coach Sam Harris reacts with Alijah Arenas #0 of Chatsworth Chancellors against the Jesuit Marauders in the second half of a boys CIF State Division II championship basketball game at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Saturday, March 15, 2025. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)
The 18-year-old's status remains uncertain.
According to more details provided by TMZ, the crash reportedly occurred around 4:55 a.m. in Los Angeles.
Arenas was driving a Tesla Cybertruck that was discovered "ablaze," and he was in "serious condition." The Cybertruck impacted a tree and a fire hydrant, resulting in the fire. Per Tarek Fattal, High School on SI reporter, Arenas was sent to the hospital because of smoke inhalation and suffered no bodily injuries.
Sacramento, CA - March 15: Alijah Arenas #0 of Chatsworth Chancellors drives to the basket against the Jesuit Marauders in the second half of a boys CIF State Division II championship basketball game at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Saturday, March 15, 2025. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 30: From left tor right McDonalds High School All Americans Mikel Brown, Jr. and Alijah Arenas poses for a photo with the Statue of Liberty in the background during the McDonalds High School All Americans Players Celebration on March 30, 2025, aboard the Hornblower Infinity Charter Yacht in New York, New York. (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Arenas, a five-star guard from Chatsworth High School, committed to USC on Jan. 30 and played in the 2025 McDonald's All-American Game.
NBA players and others around the basketball community reacted to the concerning news.