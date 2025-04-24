Alijah Arenas, USC 5-Star Recruit and Gilbert Arenas' Son, in Coma After Car Crash

There is troubling news in college basketball as USC's top recruit, Alijah Arenas, son of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas, was involved in a serious car crash early Thursday and was placed in an induced coma.

The 18-year-old's status remains uncertain.

According to more details provided by TMZ, the crash reportedly occurred around 4:55 a.m. in Los Angeles.

Arenas was driving a Tesla Cybertruck that was discovered "ablaze," and he was in "serious condition." The Cybertruck impacted a tree and a fire hydrant, resulting in the fire. Per Tarek Fattal, High School on SI reporter, Arenas was sent to the hospital because of smoke inhalation and suffered no bodily injuries.

Arenas, a five-star guard from Chatsworth High School, committed to USC on Jan. 30 and played in the 2025 McDonald's All-American Game.

NBA players and others around the basketball community reacted to the concerning news. (Check back with OutKick as the story develops.)

