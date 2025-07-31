Gilbert Arenas Dances As He Leaves Jail After Arrest Over High-Stakes Poker Operation Inside Rented Home

Gilbert Arenas was arrested on Wednesday alongside six other individuals on charges related to what prosecutors claimed was an illegal high-stakes poker operation being run in a mansion in suburban Los Angeles that the former NBA star was allegedly renting out.

Arenas is facing at least five years in federal prison if convicted, but the 43-year-old is not concerned about that possibility based on his reaction to leaving prison on Wednesday evening.

He shared a video of himself dancing down the steps of the facility, saying "they can't hold me" while writing in the caption "this ain't got shyt to do with me ‘just rented the house’ wasn't apart."

The Department of Justice issued a statement on Arenas' arrest: "Arenas a.k.a. 'Agent Zero,' of Woodland Hills, is charged with one count of conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business, one count of operating an illegal gambling business, and one count of making false statements to federal investigators."

Authorities are alleging that Arenas rented out the Encino estate, which was then staged as a high-end poker den. According to court records, the poker nights allegedly featured hired chefs, armed guards, and valets. It also feels important to note that the records also allege that the poker tables had ‘Arenas Poker Club’ written across the felt.

Israeli suspected organized crime figure Yevgeni Gershman was also arrested in connection with the alleged operation. The indictment alleges that Gershman hired women to work at the games. In exchange for tips, the women served cocktails, provided massages and offered "companionship" to poker players, the indictment reads. The women were then required to pay a "tax" of 25% to 35% of their earnings to be able to work at the games, authorities claim.

Prosecutors allege that in May 2022, Gershman texted a woman to ask her, in code, "whether she was open to engaging in prostitution at his illegal poker game at the Gable House that night." The mansion connected to Arenas is located on Gable Drive.