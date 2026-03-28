Nate Oats' Tone Deaf Postgame Presser Once Again Riles Up Internet

Is this guy serious right now?

Alabama basketball coach has been the topic of conversation over the past week, and for good reason.

His Crimson Tide found their way back to another Sweet 16 heading into Friday night, and Oats was being talked about as a potential replacement for Hubert Davis in Chapel Hill, though my friend and fellow OutKick employee, Trey Wallace, would question Oats' credentials for such a job.

Regardless, Oats' body of work has afforded him these conversations, but after his loss to Michigan on Friday in the Sweet 16 and subsequent news conference, he's been the topic of a much different, less positive conversation.

Listen to this postgame presser and see if you can figure out why Nate Oats is trending on X for all the wrong reasons.

Is this guy serious right now?

"Oh, boo hoo! If they had just ruled my literal professional basketball player eligible, we might have out-rebounded Michigan! Woe is me!"

Also, that line about "one judge who thought so" is so laughable I nearly fell out of my chair when I read it.

Yeah, Nate. That judge who thought Charles Bediako was eligible to play was a literal Bama booster who has contributed over a quarter million dollars to the university.

I'm no legal eagle, but I think we call that a "conflict of interest."

Besides, you played a few games with Bediako on the court, and it didn't exactly go your way either.

Alabama went 3-2 in a five-game stretch with Bediako on the roster, and those two losses were to two of the upper echelon teams in the SEC.

The loss to Florida in particular absolutely tanks Oats' argument, because the Gators are similar in length to the Wolverines, and the Crimson Tide got absolutely worked on the glass, being outrebounded by 11 and losing 100-77.

Stop with the bellyaching. You lost to a better team, and no G-League center was going to make a difference.

Oats is being crucified online for his latest comments, and I have to say I don't blame anyone for going nuclear on the Crimson Tide head coach.

It must be exhausting being this much of a victim all the time.

I think Nate Oats is a hell of a coach, as evidenced by the fact that Alabama has reached new heights under his stewardship, but his media antics are going to wear his welcome out eventually.

You can only be an insufferable crybaby while you're winning, and the minute that well runs dry, you just become a sore loser.