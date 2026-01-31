Alabama Coach Nate Oats Tries New Tactic To Get Heat Off G-League Addition: Gaslighting

The irony is so thick you can taste it.

The Alabama Crimson Tide basketball team has a bit of a target painted on its back, and for good reason.

In case you've been living under a rock for the past week, Alabama became public enemy number one when the Tide added former center and current G-Leaguer, Charles Bediako.

This caused plenty of consternation in the world of college basketball, with Florida head coach Todd Golden being one of the most vocal critics.

Well, as it just so happens, Florida and Alabama play each other on Sunday, which gave Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats a chance to respond to Golden's bravado, among other things.

And college basketball's newest villain did not disappoint.

Hello pot, meet kettle.

Is this guy serious? I haven't seen this kind of gaslighting since the last time I turned on a cable news program.

So Oats is asked about how he handles Florida's size, since the Gators are the best rebounding team in the country, and instead of giving a boilerplate response like "we are gonna compete our tails off," he decides to accuse his opponent of cheating.

It's rich coming from a guy who literally signed a pro basketball player in the middle of the season to try and game the system.

A game that already had massive SEC title implications has a whole extra level of meaning to it now that these two coaches are having their own war of words.

In the court of public opinion, Golden seems to be winning this battle by a landslide, as every comment is in favor of the Gators over the Tide (outside of delusional and biased Bama fans, anyway).

It's nice to have villains in college basketball, though.

It's been a while since the likes of Christian Laettner or Grayson Allen riled fans up, so it's good that Nate Oats decided to pick up the slack.

Florida and Alabama will tip off at 1pm on Sunday, so set your DVRs now, because you won't want to miss it.