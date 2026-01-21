Another Pro Basketball Player Is Heading Back To Campus As NCAA Is Quickly Losing Control Over Hoops

A temporary restraining order opens the door for Alabama’s former big man as the NCAA vows to defend rules against pros returning to college play.

The NCAA is completely losing control of college basketball as players who have moved on from the college game continue to rejoin it. On Wednesday, a judge granted a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) for former Alabama Crimson Tide forward Charles Bediako, who has spent the past two-plus seasons in the NBA G League after declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft, so Bediako can resume his college career with the Tide.

Bediako, who was not selected in the 2023 draft, played two seasons at Alabama (averaging 6.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks as a freshman and sophomore) before deciding to go pro. Although he never appeared in an NBA game, he has played in 37 G League games with three different teams since 2023. The 23-year-old center, who scored 4 points in 5 minutes for the Motor City Cruise on Saturday, is expected to join Alabama for its January 24 game against Tennessee.

"The NCAA is aware of media reports about a lawsuit filed against the NCAA by Charles Bediako. Mr. Bediako signed three NBA contracts after competing in college for two seasons. The NCAA has not and will not grant eligibility to any prospective or returning student-athletes who have signed an NBA contract. Eligibility rules ensure high school students get a shot at earning scholarships, and we will continue to consistently apply and defend these rules," the NCAA said in a statement.

In a separate post, the NCAA asked for the U.S. Congress to step in and stop professional players from returning to college sports.

"The University of Alabama supports Charles and his ongoing efforts to be reinstated for competition while he works to complete his degree," the Alabama athletic department said in a statement.

Fans React to Another Pro Player Returning to College

Earlier this college basketball season, Baylor added former NBA Draft pick James Nnaji to its roster. Nnaji hasn't made a major impact thus far, averaging 1.7 points in 12 minutes per game since joining the team in December. But that really isn't the issue; the issue lies within the NCAA eligibility rules. Currently, it seems like there are no rules. Unlike Bediako, Nnaji played in multiple NBA games before returning to college.

So what is the precedent, exactly? Anyone who hasn't used all of his college eligibility could return? LeBron James skipped college entirely, so could he theoretically play four seasons of college basketball at age 41? Probably not, but who's to say?

Fans and sports media reacted on social media to the surprising news about Bediako.

So what's next for college basketball? Unfortunately, fans are going to have to let the legal process play out. As everyone knows, that could take a while. For now, it appears that the floodgates are open and the race for top college programs to add professional players before March Madness has begun.

Buckle up, it's going to be a bumpy ride.