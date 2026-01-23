Florida's Todd Golden On Alabama Adding Charles Bediako: 'We'll Beat Them Anyway'

It's not even March, but there's plenty of Madness to go around!

After a Tuscaloosa County judge ruled on Wednesday that G-League player and former Alabama center, Charles Bediako was eligible to play for the Crimson Tide this season, the entire sport of college basketball seemed to come together bashing the decision.

It isn't the first time a professional basketball player has been ruled eligible to return to college this season, but this particular ruling might be the straw that broke the camel's back when it comes to public perception of the sport.

With Alabama adding a legitimate pro to their roster in the middle of the season, plenty of SEC teams left on the Crimson Tide's schedule would be forgiven if they complained, but one coach of a program that plays 'Bama in just over a week was singing a different tune.

The Florida Gators will host the Crimson Tide next Sunday, and while head coach Todd Golden sounded particularly miffed at the ruling during his weekly Gator Talk radio segment, he issued a confident prediction ahead of the matchup.

Golden is a national championship-winning coach, so the bravado is certainly earned, but this is some next-level confidence from the Gators' head coach.

"If he plays, we are going to beat them."

Move over, Babe Ruth and Joe Namath, Todd Golden is calling his shot, and he's not backing down.

As a Florida fan, it is inspiring to have a coach with this level of swagger, but I'm still worried about this game nonetheless.

Alabama was already a very good, tournament-level team before the addition of Bediako, so it will be interesting to see if the added size down low helps the Tide neutralize the Gators' frontcourt, which is among the best in the nation and a big reason that, despite their shooting woes, they are now considered the favorites to win the SEC.

Nevertheless, Golden just provided Alabama with some serious bulletin board material, so mark your calendars for February 1.

That may end up being the most entertaining SEC basketball game of the year for a multitude of reasons.