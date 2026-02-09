BREAKING: Charles Bediako No Longer Eligible To Play For Alabama, As Judge Denies Injunction In NCAA Upset Win

In what can only be described as an upset win for the NCAA, an Alabama judge has denied the temporary injunction for Crimson Tide' basketball player Charles Bediako, ending his time playing for the school.

Over the past two weeks, Bediako has been playing for Alabama under a temporary restraining order that was issued by the previous judge who was assigned the case. After the NCAA filed a motion for Judge James Roberts to recuse himself from the case due to donations to the Alabama athletic department, Judge Daniel Preutt was assigned the proceedings.

During this prolonged period under the TRO, Bediako played for Nate Oats under the TRO's umbrella, which allowed him to suit up for Alabama, for a second stint of college basketball.

Now, the temporary restraining order is no longer valid, with Judge Charles Pruett making his ruling Monday night.

"(Bediako) failed to meet the first three elements required in order for the Court to issue a preliminary injunction. Thus, it is not necessary for the Court to determine whether the hardship imposed by the injunction on rhe defendant would unreasonably outweigh the benefit enjoyed by the plaintiff. Nonetheless, it cannot be said that the defendant would " suffer precisely zero hardship" if the injunction were issued."

At the time of the first motion being granted, Nate Oats supported his former player returning to the team.

"Charles has done nothing wrong. Charles and his agent and his attorneys have seen what's gone on in the landscape of college basketball, and they didn't see a reason why Charles wouldn't be eligible," Alabama's Nate Oats said.

On Friday, both sides met in a Tuscaloosa courtroom to argue their case. The NCAA presented multiple arguments as to why Charles Bediako should not be allowed to continue playing, given that he had already been part of the NBA Draft in 2023, and played professionally in the G-League.

In Bediako's defense, his attorneys argued that the system was flawed, and given that there have been other instances of players returning to college basketball, he should be afforded the same opportunity. Something that did not help his case was attorneys arguing that if Bediako was not granted an injunction, his time in college would once again come to an end without having the ability to complete his degree.

"Common sense won a round today. The court saw this for what it is: an attempt by professionals to pivot back to college and crowd out the next generation of students," NCAA President Charlies Baker said. "College sports are for students, not for people who already walked away to go pro and now want to hit the ‘undo’ button at the expense of a teenager’s dream. While we’re glad the court upheld the rules our members actually want, one win doesn't fix the national mess of state laws. It’s time for Congress to stop watching from the sidelines and help us provide some actual stability."

Later that day, Nate Oats told reporters that Bediako would 100% be taken care of when it comes to his academics, and be afforded the opportunity to finish his degree at Alabama, even if he was not playing basketball.

We will wait to see if Bediako appeals, which is most likely, but he is no longer eligible to play for Alabama, as the Tide' prepare to battle Ole Miss on Wednesday.