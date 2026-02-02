Bruce Pearl Thinks NCAA 'Should Consider' Banning Alabama From Postseason Amid Charles Bediako Mess

Can the NCAA actually punish Alabama for defying its stance on the eligibility of Charles Bediako? Pearl thinks a March Madness ban should be considered.

After two weeks of discussion surrounding Alabama bringing Charles Bediako back for a second stint in college basketball, attention once again turns to a Tuscaloosa courtroom this week. But, former Auburn coach Bruce Pearl thinks the NCAA should at least consider punishing Nate Oats' squad with March Madness looming.

Following Sunday's loss to Florida, the Crimson Tide' are now 1-2 since Bediako's return, with games against Texas A&M and Auburn upcoming this week.

As for what happens before Alabama's showdown with Auburn, a new judge has been assigned to Bediako's lawsuit with the NCAA, and a hearing is scheduled for Friday in Tuscaloosa.

The only reason the TRO was extended late last week was due to a lawyer representing the NCAA not being able to make it to the previously scheduled hearing due to weather in the southeast.

But, at this point, the conversation surrounding Bediako returning to college basketball has become more of a talking point than the actual games Alabama is participating in.

On Sunday, after Todd Golden backed up his guarantee that the Gators would win even if the former G-League athlete played, one has to wonder where this ordeal goes from here if newly appointed judge, Daniel Pruet, grants him the temporary injunction.

During his 24 minutes of action against the Gators, the pro/college big man only scored six points in the lopsided 100-77 loss in Gainesville. Besides the chants reigning down from the Florida student section towards Bediako, the game itself did not live up to the hype it was generating before tip-off.

Bruce Pearl Doesn’t Shy Away From What He Thinks NCAA Should Do

Immediately following the TRO granted by Judge James Roberts, who has now recused himself following an NCAA motion, there were plenty of conversations around what type of ramifications Alabama should face by playing Bediako.

Why is this such a hot-button topic of discussion? Well, that centers around the fact Bediako is not technically eligible to play, according to the NCAA.

But, since a court intervened and granted him a TRO to participate, the NCAA has essentially had its arms tied regarding the matter.

So, should the NCAA turn around and punish Alabama anyway? While it might be legally complicated, Bruce Pearl thinks the route which the Crimson Tide went down in order to have Charles Bediako eligible, maybe the NCAA should try taking a drastic measure as well.

And, he wasn't shy about using his own penalties by the NCAA as an example when speaking recently with OutKick's Dan Dakich.

"Well, I think they should consider it," Bruce Pearl told Dan Dakich. "I think it’s something that should be talked about… This has nothing to do with Auburn or Alabama's rivalry, so let's take that off the table. Here's what I don't like. I lost my job because I had some kids over to the house that had committed to me as juniors, and I had them over to the house and fed them, and didn't tell the truth about it. I lost an $11 million contract and almost got locked out of coaching.

"Well, if I had gone to court, do you think the court would have said, ‘Geez, you’ve got this whole career, and you've done all this, that's enough. That's awful, that's a big penalty'. I'm not so sure that I couldn't have gotten an injunction and won that. But, I broke the rules. This is what the rules were. I made a mistake, it cost me."

Defying NCAA Rules Is Now Part Of Everyday Cycle For Schools

For Bruce Pearl, it's pretty simple. Alabama is in the SEC, and part of the NCAA, by choice. Nobody is forcing them into this situation.

But, being able to run to a local judge and have them potentially save the day by disobeying the NCAA's stance on eligibility is a shot across the bow.

"So, the NCAA, Alabama went ‘Hey, we want to get Bediako eligible," Pearl mentioned. "We think there’s some argument that he’s getting treated differently as an American that played professionally vs. European kids.’ It’s a good argument to have, but the NCAA said no. They said, ‘No, he’s not eligible. You guys are part of the SEC, you’re part of the NCAA.

"You guys choose to be here. Therefore, you choose to play by our rules.’ And so, when we don’t like the ruling, what do we do? We go to court and get an injunction."

Ok, I think we could probably agree that there would've been some judge that had the same thinking as Pearl, related to his punishment following his firing by Tennessee and subsequent NCAA show-cause penalty.

Just ask Jeremy Pruitt, who was recently granted a TRO by an Alabama judge that allows him to return to college football in some capacity.

Who knows what Judge Daniel Pruet will do on Friday inside a Tuscaloosa courtroom. But, it will have major ramifications on the future of eligibility cases for the NCAA if Charles Bediako is allowed to play, thanks to an extended court order.

I'd say this is a very important week for college athletics.