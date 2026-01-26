The NCAA Can Lose More Power As Charles Bediako G-League To Alabama Return Goes To Court Tuesday

Alabama may have opened the door for more pro athletes to fight their way back into college sports, if a Tuscaloosa judge rules in the favor of Charles Bediako

Just one week after participating in an NBA G-League basketball game, Charles Bediako scored thirteen points for Alabama in the loss to Tennessee on Saturday night inside Coleman Coliseum. Now, his next fight that could change the NCAA's future regarding eligibility comes Tuesday morning inside a Tuscaloosa courtroom.

Defying the NCAA's stance on Bediako participating, Nate Oats knew that if he did not find a rim-protector over the second-half of the season, the Crimson Tide' could face the harsh reality of not playing basketball into late March.

So, taking the stance that if college basketball had already gone down a path of no return with Baylor bringing in 2023 NBA Draft pick James Nnanji, Alabama decided that it was worth the bad press of having a former player who had just competed in a G-League game seven days prior join them for another run at a final four.

But in doing so, Nate Oats and Alabama have essentially drawn a line in the sand, telling the NCAA that their enforcement of rules no longer matters.

It's also how Charles Bediako became eligible for at least one game that could open up the floodgates even further down the road, or in the immediate future, depending on how desperate a team might be.

Now, a court appearance on Tuesday could force the NCAA to face an even harsher reality.

How Did We Get Here, With Not Only Charles Bediako, But Trinidad Chambliss

After playing for Alabama during the 2021–2023 seasons, Bediako signed a two-way contract with the Spurs, where he was part of the Motor City Cruise of the G-League. In fact, Charles played in Birmingham a week before suiting up for Alabama just 45 minutes away from his last professional game, for now.

At first, Bediako submitted a waiver request to the NCAA, which was denied. Then, he took the NCAA to court, noting in his lawsuit that if he had known the amount of money that could be made through NIL, he would not have declared for the NBA.

OK, that's a pretty interesting argument, which I guess holds a little weight given the revenue-sharing structure in place following the House settlement.

But, while his argument regarding NIL is somewhat relevant, it's not the NCAA's problem that Bediako also argued that injuries have hurt his ability to find playing time at the professional level.

Rather than filing a lawsuit in federal court, Charles Bediako went the local route with a court that was quite literally in their backyard. Last week, the current Alabama big man was granted a TRO by Tuscaloosa County judge James Roberts, who also reportedly happens to be a donor to Crimson Tide athletics.

Interesting how these situations can play out when you grab a little bit of that home cooking, right? But, Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has done the same thing, suing the NCAA in an Oxford, Mississippi area court, as he looks for a sixth year of eligibility.

I would imagine the betting odds are in the favor of Chambliss returning for another season, thanks to the lawsuit filed by noted attorney Tom Mars.

The difference is that Chambliss is not looking for a TRO, but a preliminary injunction, which will lead his case to a full-blown trial. And, with Ole Miss looking to make their potential ruling an overall gamechanger, the case in Mississippi could have even more longterm ramifications.

So, now that these schools have figured out that getting a local judge to rule on these cases is probably more beneficial than putting it in front of the federal court, the outcomes of both these upcoming rulings could have a major impact on college athletics as we know it.

What happens when a former college baseball player who has only participated in Double-A or Triple-A action decides he wants to return for another season if their former team is in a pinch? Easy, just make sure to file the lawsuit in local court.

What's next, if a current NBA player who is riding the bench for the Lakers or Knicks decides he would rather go back to school if they are within their 5-year window to cash in on NIL opportunities or the chance to impress scouts once again?

Tuesday's Hearing In Tuscaloosa Courtroom Will Have Major Ramifications

Unfortunately, this is where we are at right now within college athletics, with the NCAA arguing in their statement regarding Bediako that they desperately need congress to intervene if they are going to get any type of relief moving forward.

"These attempts to sidestep NCAA rules and recruit individuals who have finished their time in college or signed NBA contracts are taking away opportunities from high school students," the NCAA said last week. "A judge ordering the NCAA to let a former NBA player take the court Saturday against actual college student-athletes is exactly why Congress must step in and empower college sports to enforce our eligibility rules."

Good luck with that. Do we really think Congress is ready to climb this mountain, especially with everything else going on in this country, with mid-term elections around the corner? The answer to that is no, not right now.

If schools want a solution, collective bargaining is most likely the only route left to take. The NCAA told Bediako that he was not eligible to play, but a local Tuscaloosa court told the organization to move aside, and that they could also not punish Alabama for playing the two-time college basketball athlete.

Tuesday marks a pivotal moment regarding the future of amateurism in college athletics. A local judge will either grant a preliminary injunction that will allow Charles Bediako to play with Alabama for the remainder of the 2025-2025 season, or somehow this Crimson Tide' donor will rule that this is all preposterous and the big-man has to return to the G-league.

Sorry, but I happen to think the Tide' will roll inside a Tuscaloosa courthouse at 9 a.m. ET. before Alabama takes to the court against Missouri on Tuesday night.

And, if that does happen, expect lawyers across the country to start receiving calls from semi-pro athletes looking for a way back into college athletics, while the NCAA just sits to the side and releases a statement condemning it all.