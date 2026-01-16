Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss Files Lawsuit Against NCAA Seeking Sixth Year Of Eligibility

Rebels quarterback is seeking an injunction that would allow him to play a sixth season of college football after the NCAA denied his medical waiver.

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has officially filed a lawsuit against the NCAA in hopes of playing a sixth year of college football.

The suit, filed in Lafayette County, Mississippi, seeks preliminary and permanent injunctive relief against the NCAA. If the court grants him an injunction, Chambliss will play football next season for the Rebels.

Last week, the NCAA officially denied a waiver submitted by the school, which was filed under medical grounds based on Chambliss not playing football at Ferris State during the 2022 season.

During that year, Trinidad argued that due to an ongoing medical issue revolving around his tonsils, along with other problems, he did not participate and should have been granted a medical exemption.

"There was an easy way to resolve this and a hard way. For the life of me, I don't understand why the NCAA always chooses the hard way," Attorney Tom Mars told OutKick on Friday evening.

The NCAA, in their response, argued that Ole Miss and Chambliss did not provide enough medical documentation to back up his claim, which led to the denial. Although the school is appealing this decision, Chambliss hired attorney William Liston III, along with Tom Mars to file the lawsuit.

TO READ THE FULL LAWSUIT, CLICK THE LINK BELOW, OR HERE

Liston is also the founding member of the Ole Miss collective, which handles NIL deals for players participating with the Rebels.

This case, which was filed at the state level, stands out compared to others based on the fact it was not filed in federal court.

In the filing, Chambliss argues that the NCAA has violated "good faith" clauses in their agreement with Ole Miss.

"Declaring judgment that Respondent has breached its duty of good faith and fair dealing owed to Petitioner and that Petitioner is eligible to participate in Division I intercollegiate football at the University of Mississippi during the 2025-2027 academic year."

The lawsuit also says that the NCAA erred in its handling of the initial waiver. The NCAA noted in their response to the medical waiver that Chambliss did not provide enough information, and the evidence also did not support that he sat out the season for medical reasons.

In their filing, attorneys submitted a letter from Ferris State coach Tony Annese, where he explained that Trinidad was suffering from serious medical conditions, which included heart palpations and chest pains.

Also, the head coach says he was suffering from chronic tonsillitis, which was a reason for him not participating that season.

Of note, the judge who is overseeing the case, Robert Whitwell, is a graduate of Ole Miss law school.

Now, we will find out if filing this suit in the Oxford area turns into good news for Chambliss, and if the arguments laid out by his attorneys are good enough for a court to issue an injunction.