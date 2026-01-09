NCAA Makes Decision On Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss, Likely Headed For Courtroom

The case with Trinidad Chambliss will likely lead to a lawsuit against the NCAA

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss was asking the NCAA for a sixth year of eligibility, based on medical reasons that kept him off the field during his time at Ferris State. On Friday, the NCAA denied his request, which will lead this ordeal to a courtroom.

One day after participating in the college football playoff semifinal, the Rebels quarterback was dealt another blow when it came to him playing a sixth year of collegiate ball.

The argument from Chambliss and attorney Tom Mars was that, due to setbacks from a medical situation involving his tonsils, he was unable to play an entire season at Ferris State. This led to Mars being hired by Chambliss to pursue an additional year of eligibility, with the backing of Ole Miss during the process.

Chambliss did sign a new NIL contract with Ole Miss, that, according to sources, is worth over $5 million. This deal is only viable if Chambliss is granted the waiver, or he now wins an additional year from the court system.

In their denial on Friday, the NCAA cited that "Approval requires schools to submit medical documentation provided by a treating physician at the time of a student’s incapacitating injury or illness, which was not provided" in part of their statement.

Also, the NCAA stated that due to Ferris State not providing any type of documentation that Chambliss was suffering from any medical condition during that year, and that the school also said his reasoning for not playing was not tied to health circumstances, they denied his waiver.

To read the full statement, click the link below.

Ole Miss Will Appeal, Attorney Preparing To Pursue Legal Action

Now that the first step is done, with the NCAA denying the initial waiver, the Rebels will file an appeal with the organization.

The next step will be ultimately pursuing legal action against the NCAA, in hopes of a court making a final decision through a lawsuit. Attorney Tom Mars sent OutKick the following statement.

"I'm disappointed, but not surprised. The last time I checked, however, the only score that matters is the one at the end of the fourth quarter," Mars said. "I understand that Ole Miss will file an appeal with the NCAA. However, there's now an opportunity to move this case to a level playing field where Trinidad's rights will be determined by the Mississippi judiciary instead of some bureaucrats in Indianapolis who couldn't care less about the law or doing the right thing.

"Whether to pursue that course of action is a decision only Trinidad and his parents can make."

I think it's fair to say that this one is far from over, if Trinidad Chambliss feels as though he has a case that can be won inside a courtroom.

But unfortunately for Ole Miss, the hits keep coming. Now, we wait to see how the NCAA responds to an appeal of the matter.