Trinidad Chambliss’ Ole Miss Future Hinges On NCAA Waiver — New NIL Deal Raises Stakes With Potential Lawsuit

Is Trinidad Chambliss returning to Ole Miss next season? Well, that all depends on the NCAA, but his new NIL deal with the Rebels could actually be the backup plan if his medical waiver is not granted.

Just when you thought some of these financial figures would drop, teams across the country are still paying top-dollar for premier talent through the portal.

This was going to be the case for teams who ‘frontloaded’ a lot of their deals with athletes before the ‘House Settlement’ took effect. Essentially, teams who decided to pay these players upfront have a lot of money to spend from their ‘rev-share’ pot.

So, what we have seen so far should not be surprising to some, especially when you see some of these financial deals being put together.

Texas Tech would be a perfect example. On Sunday, Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby signed a deal with Texas Tech that will reportedly pay him in the neighborhood of $5 million for his one season with the Red Raiders.

Is it worth that amount of money? Sure it is, especially if you're willing to spend it, like Texas Tech billionaire booster Cody Campbell is doing right now in Lubbock.

Does this mean every top-tier quarterback is making that type of money? Nope, but they are still going to bring in seven figures in NIL earnings.

Take for instance Arizona State transfer Sam Leavitt. While some wanted to mention that he could make somewhere close to the $5 million range, multiple sources told OutKick that the number is a bit inflated, but that is why these players hire smart agents to drive up the price, while also mentioning that most top programs are interested.

Trinidad Chambliss Is Set For Ole Miss Return, Pending NCAA

Coming off a monster performance in the Sugar Bowl last week, the Rebels quarterback is now preparing for a semifinal showdown with Miami that will see the winner playing for a national championship.

In the midst of this postseason run, Chambliss is also battling the NCAA over a medical redshirt waiver that is now in the hands of the organization that will decide his eligibility.

Due to a health issue that arose during his time at Division II Ferris State, Trinidad Chambliss missed the 2022 season. After battling respiratory issues, doctors discovered that removing his tonsils could actually fix the problem, but this also led to him sitting out the season while recovering.

Fast-forward a few years later, and Chambliss is hoping to get that year back, with the help of attorney Tom Mars, who is handling his waiver case with the NCAA. Mars, who has provided the NCAA with a 91-page report, also included key documents pertaining to the medical situation, which should ultimately be enough for the NCAA to grant him a sixth-year of eligibility.

Chambliss played in 2023, 2024 and this current season. He redshirted in 2021, while not playing at all due to his medical issue in 2022. On paper, this feels like a pretty easy case, if we're just basing this off NCAA bylaws.

But, there was another tactic that the school decided to use in the case Chambliss does not receive a waiver from the NCAA. Late Sunday night, Trinidad and Ole Miss agreed to a new deal for the 2026 season, which can now be used against the NCAA if they were to deny his medical request.

Not only would the organization be denying him the ability to play another season, the NCAA would also be preventing him from earning a substantial amount of money. This move would allow Chambliss and his attorneys to file a lawsuit against the NCAA directed towards the loss of NIL revenue.

I'll be honest, this is a smart move by all parties. Now, the NCAA isn't just dealing with a medical issue, as they will also know that a lawsuit could be coming if a denial is issued.

The school is hoping a decision will be made this week, given that the transfer portal only runs through January 16th, and decisions have to be made regarding the Rebels' quarterback future.

Can The Transfer Portal Market Be Sustained?

That is one question on the minds of plenty of folks around college athletics.

The short answer is no. But, we said that after last year’s transfer portal influx of players, along with the contracts they received for their services.

The problem lies in the fact that donors are not receiving a ROI (Return On Investment) unless their team is hoisting a trophy at season's end. Some schools have the money to spend, thanks to boosters who are willing to spend their own money.

But, there will come a time when renting a quarterback or running back for a year, with a pricetag in the seven-figure range is no longer worth it.

We will see how much longer this is sustainable, but it certainly feels as though we are seeing some separation in college athletics when it comes to a plethora of schools just handing out massive deals.

Some are going to start playing the ‘Moneyball’ route, while others will continue to write massive checks.

Oh, and the days of stockpiling talent are long gone. So, we're about to find out which teams are capable of spending this type of money on a yearly basis.