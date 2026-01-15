NASCAR's New Daytona 500 Commercial Is A Middle Finger Straight To Your Liberal Aunt

It's been a tough offseason for NASCAR, but this is a good way to get us back on track.

Wake up, NASCAR fans – there are 31 days until the Daytona 500. That's right. Thirty-one!!! Can you believe it? Feels like just yesterday we were packing our bags in Phoenix and heading into the offseason.

And now, we're just about back. One month, and the green flag will finally drop on a new automobile season. This is a big one for NASCAR, too. There's been a TON of change in the garage since the fellas last ran laps.

Steve Phelps is GONE. Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan won their court case. Tony Stewart is, inexplicably, running a race next month. Oh yeah … there's also a brand new (not really) playoff format.

We've gone BACK to ‘The Chase.’ No more, ‘win-and-in.' We should hear a lot less complaining from fans this season. Thank God.

Bottom line? Times are changing in NASCAR, which probably explains why fans are fired up over this recent 500 promo that's been posted on all the series' social media accounts.

A pro-America, pro-freedom, pro-REDNECK Daytona 500 ad? In 2026? I never thought I'd see the day!

This is the way, NASCAR

Short, simple, to the point – and it highlights FREEDOM. Steve Phelps must be furious today as he continues to clean out his office. Not a single mask or social justice initiative in sight.

Just Cleetus McFarland on the frontstretch of Daytona, talking about going left, hyping up the added horsepower this year, and making sure it's pro-America.

That's what racing fans want to hear. Last month, they were called stupid rednecks by Steve Phelps. Not directly, but it's clearly what he thought of the NASCAR fan in general. You don't attack your most famous car owner and think that's the end of it.

It's part of the reason he's on his way out. You can't let that cat out of the bag and hope to just continue on, business as usual.

He's gone, this 50-second promo is IN, and it's the best trade the sport has made in a while. It's been a pretty brutal offseason for NASCAR. The court battle. The texts. The Greg Biffle plane crash. Not great.

But this week has started to turn things around, I can feel it in my bones.

Thirty-one days.