NASCAR's Greasy, Woke, Full-Of-Crap Commissioner Mocks Race Fans, Childress Fights Back & Race Wife In Mexico!

Also, you'll NEVER guess the former driver who resurfaced this week!

The shortest offseason in all of sports is already one month closer to ending. That's right. Welcome to December! Hard to believe, but the NASCAR season ended a month ago.

And with Thanksgiving in the rearview, Daytona ain't too far ahead. I'm talking two months, boys and girls. Blink, and she'll be here.

Hopefully Steve Phelps can handle all of us rednecks out there! Hope he doesn't faint at the sight of us. Scumbag.

Yeah, we're gonna talk more Steve Phelps today, because, Lordy, I'm still annoyed at those texts. Clearly, Richard Childress is, too. He's thinking about taking legal action! Don't blame him at all. Nail him to the cross, Richard.

What else? Well, to be frank, there ain't much else going on out there in the world of racing. We'll open up the mailbox today because she's a bit full at the moment, and maybe end the day by checking in with former PISTOL, Jeremy Mayfield. That's right. Jeremy Mayfield!

I assume a wife and/or girlfriend will check in today, too. They usually do around these parts. Why stop now?

Four tires, enough fuel to get us through December, and maybe one of these cool new shirts you're about to see for Steve Phelps … Monday Morning Pit-Stop – the ‘We’re GRINDING For #Content Today Since It's Now December And NASCAR Is Notoriously Quiet This Time Of Year But That's OK Because I'm A Patriot And Will Figure Something Out' edition – is LIVE!

The Steve Phelps fallout continues

Look, I know we spent 90% of last week's class on this, but I have more I wanna say. Last week was mostly just me delivering you the news of what happened.

I didn't really get to step back and examine the whole shitstorm as a whole. I didn't really absorb it. I think I was too stunned by what I was reading to fully have a thought.

But now, a week after these texts leaked to the public, I have some thoughts …

"Childress needs to be taken out back and flogged. He's a stupid redneck who owes his entire fortune to NASCAR."

Yeah, how dare you, Steve Phelps. What a scumbag. This is the dude running NASCAR, folks.

N.A.S.C.A.R

He may have been talking about Richard Childress in that text, but make no mistake about it – that's how he feels about NASCAR fans as a whole. He, clearly, hates you. He turns his nose at you. And me, by the way. I'm right there with you.

All the bullshit from the past few years makes so much more sense now. The nonsense at Talladega with Bubba Wallace. The progressive virtue-signaling. The DEI crap. It all makes so much sense now.

You know who was behind this absolutely embarrassing piece of shit video from 2020? Steve Phelps! The dude who hates rednecks, Richard Childress, and race fans:

Didn't see THAT video resurfacing today, did you?! See? That's why this column wins awards. You think you're getting that sort of #content in the AP or New York Times this morning? Yeah, didn't think so!

Anyway, I spent all last week focusing on Phelps' comments as they pertained to Childress, and I left out the true victim from all of it … you. The fans. He hates you. He thinks you're stupid. He wants to flog you.

FLOG YOU!

Every single NASCAR fan should be livid today. Well, not livid, but upset. Steve Phelps ain't worth getting "livid" over. But upset.

He thinks you're an idiot. He thinks Richard Childress is an idiot. And this is the dude running NASCAR.

It all makes sense now.

Richard Childress ain't thrilled

Incredible. I've already ordered one. I may get one for the whole family so we can wear them as matching PJs on Christmas morning in a few weeks.

My sweet, 87-year-old grandma who's in a nursing home and calls me every single week asking "which channel the NASCAR race is on today?" is getting one, too.

She's just another "stupid redneck" fan though, right Steve Phelps? Moron.

OK, let's get to the OG stupid redneck … Richard Childress! While he wasn't being flogged last week, Dale's old boss lawyered the hell UP:

Mail time, Jeremy & the NASCAR WAGs are on the move!

GOOD! If I were Childress, I would be out for blood. I'd want Phelps, Steve O'Donnell and anyone else in that group chat nailed to the wall. The hell with it. Fight fire with fire.

Don't forget, Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson also called Childress a "cuck" for inviting Donald Trump to his pit box during last year's Coke 600.

A cuck!

Yeah, get their asses, Richard. All of them. Every last one.

Mail time! Spoiler alert: every single "stupid redneck" NASCAR fan agrees! From Drew in Texas:

Steve Phelps insulted pretty much all of us who are NASCAR fans – past and present.

Steve used "redneck" as an insult. He might as well have said "blue collar" because this is not a south/north issue. Apparently, Steve is so blinded by his own arrogance in his ivory tower that he fails to realize that blue-collar workers (rednecks only if some choose to call themselves that) are still NASCAR’s core fan base. That fan base has been drastically declining.

The France family that owns NASCAR needs to clean house and rid themselves of Phelps and the rest of the executive team and install executives that love and support the NASCAR fan base.

Then the new owner needs to start taking direct customer feedback from that wonderful blue-collar (redneck) fan base on what they want to see on the track and in the TV broadcasts/announcer booths. Stop guessing what we want.

Hint – an announcer with a British accent doesn’t fit NASCAR and neither does Steve Phelps. Ask us.

My God. Amazing. Thank you, Drew in Texas! Couldn't agree more. And how about the parting shot at Leigh Diffey? I'm hanging this entire thing on the fridge TODAY. Right next to the snowman my "stupid redneck" daughter drew me last night!

Next! From Ricky in Tennessee:

I've been reading the emails released attributed to Phelps and O'Donnell, and they are disgraceful and totally embarrassing for NASCAR. What a couple of jerks. These two are supposed to be the face of NASCAR, and they sound like a couple of teenage punks.

Thanks, Ricky! Sure do. There are certainly a couple of cucks in the garage, and Richard Childress ain't one of them.

Finally, from West Coast Russ:

Just wanted to drop you a quick note to say thanks and great reporting on the recent NASCAR lawsuit news re: the texts that Phelps wishes never got out!

Never been a Childress fan, and I've been a NASCAR fan my whole life (54 yrs and counting). I was in the minority group of people who were not Intimidator fans. Mad respect, just not a fan. Now, I'm 100% behind Childress and I hope he gets a bare-knuckled shot at Phelps! What a scumbag!

Maybe NASCAR is a big part of why Richard is who he is, but NASCAR absolutely would NOT be who they are without guys like Richard.

Thanks, Russ! Sorry you have to live on the West Coast. I just hope it's not Gavin Newsom's California. I bet you anything Steve Phelps LOVES Gavin Newscum, by the way. Hell, they may be distant cousins.

OK, couple QUICKIES on the way out. And I mean quick. First? Let's see how former driver Jeremy Mayfield is handling the fallout:

Jeremy Damn Mayfield! There's a name I haven't heard in quite some time. Remember Jeremy? He was famously suspended in 2009, and then removed from the sport, because of a failed drug test.

I'm pretty sure the FBI, at one point, raided his house during a nasty court battle with NASCAR. Mayfield, a 5-time winner, has maintained his innocence the whole time, and has basically made the muckity-mucks in NASCAR enemy No. 1 ever since.

Safe to say, these texts did NOT surprise him.

Didn't have Jeremy Mayfield coming to class on Dec. 1 on my offseason Bingo card, but here we are.

Amazing.

OK, that's it for today. Long class. Good one, though. One month down, two to go.

Take us home Larry McReynolds (and McCall Gaulding, AND Jordyn Mallory).



