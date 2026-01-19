NASCAR Wife Throws It Back With Bikini Content, Furious Fans Need To Pipe Down & Libs Will HATE This 500 Ad!

Two weeks, boys and girls. Actually, less than two weeks. We're 13 days away from actual NASCAR racing. Real automobiles on a real track racing for … nothing.

But hey! The Busch Clash is the Busch Clash, and I have nothing of real substance to talk about today, so I will take ANYTHING at this point.

Seriously, today is officially the ‘how is this offseason STILL going on?’ portion of the offseason. Beyond Sam Busch throwing it back to 2016 with a couple bikini pics, I'm not sure what else we're doing here.

I assume that's enough to keep everybody in class till the final bell, though, so I reckon we'll be OK. Patriots grind. We are patriots. So, we grind.

We'll get to Sam. But first, I've got Tony Stewart inexplicably coming back for the second-most dangerous race of Daytona 500 weekend, SCUMBAGS pull an all-time SCUMBAG move at Greg Biffle's house, and is this ad a (good) sign of things to come for NASCAR?

I hope. We'll see.

Four tires, enough fuel to get us to Bowman Gray for the Clash in 13 days (!!!), and maybe a cognitive test for Tony Stewart to make sure he's realllllllly thinking this thing through … Monday Morning Pit-Stop – the ‘Only Two More Weeks, Only Two More Weeks, Only Two More Weeks' edition – is LIVE!

If you're still pissed at NASCAR, then just go watch F1 and leave us be

So, the big news from last week is NASCAR axing the playoffs, and crawling back to ‘The Chase.’ Welcome back, old friend. It's been a while. Eleven years, to be exact.

NASCAR did pretty much what we thought they'd do. It's basically what I said last week before the unveiling, except I didn't think they'd eliminate elimination races. They did. I don't love that, but I know that I'm probably in the minority.

I like drama. I like Game 7s. We've had some incredible moments in elimination races over the years. Ross Chastain in Martinsville is the one, obviously, that comes to mind. Denny and Chase in 2017, also at Martinsville. The Homestead finale in 2016 with Carl Edwards. I know folks thought it was manufactured, but I like drama, and elimination races give you drama.

So, I will miss those. Beyond that, I think NASCAR did fine here. Fans spent all last season bitching and moaning – for MONTHS – and NASCAR gave in. They brought in Mark Martin for consultation. They brought in Dale Jr. Two icons. Two Hall of Famers. Two NASCAR lifers.

They co-signed on this. I don't want to hear ANY complaining this season. None. Everyone should be happy now, right? It's all ham and eggs?

… Right?!

Tony, NO!!!!!!!

NASCAR fans are just so exhausting. I'd argue that no other fan, in any other sport, complains like a NASCAR fan. It's just not possible.

And believe me, a lot of it is warranted. This stupid Next Gen car STINKS. Watching SVG completely ruin road racing has been BRUTAL. The 14 different channels we're forced to watch a race on every season is MISERABLE.

There are plenty of valid things to be pissed about. But this? NASCAR not going back to a full-season format? This ain't it. That was NEVER happening. And thank God it's not, because that would've been such a snoozer.

You want full-season formats? Wake up at 5 a.m. every Sunday and watch the insufferable F1 drivers drive around, in a line, separated by 20 seconds, for two hours. Enjoy!

Now, if you want the exact opposite of that, check out the truck race next month at Daytona!

Sam Busch, what an AD & hang these scumbags in the street

God, Tony's the best. He HATES this type of racing, which makes him returning for a one-off in the Daytona TRUCK race all the better.

That race is always the most dangerous of the Speedweek(s), minus the Saturday afternoon ARCA race. That doesn't count. That's in a league of its own.

But out of the three series, the Friday night truck race is A) the most entertaining, and B) the one with the most wrecks. Every single year. It never fails.

You want to get your money's worth? Go to the Friday night race. Enjoy it, Tony!

What a crash. Obviously, you don't really see wrecks like that anymore, but if we were EVER going to … it would be out of the truck race on the Friday night of Speedweek(s). Trust me.

OK, let's quickly hit on a few more newsy items before we end the week with Sam Busch in a bikini like men. First up? We'll start with the nasty stuff, just to get it out of the way.

I mean, it's just disgusting. Bring back public hangings, find these LOSERS, and make an example out of them. Who does that?

OK, I'm done talking about it. I'm still sad about the whole thing and I don't feel like being sad today. So, moving on …

… to this BANGER Daytona 500 commercial NASCAR pumped out last week.

A pro-America, pro-freedom, pro-REDNECK Daytona 500 ad? In 2026? I never thought I'd see the day!

Short, simple, to the point – and it highlights FREEDOM. Steve Phelps must be furious today as he continues to clean out his office. Not a single mask or social justice initiative in sight.

Just Cleetus McFarland on the frontstretch of Daytona, talking about going left, hyping up the added horsepower this year, and making sure it's pro-America.

That's what racing fans want to hear. Last month, they (we) were called stupid rednecks by Steve Phelps. Not directly, but it's clearly what he thought of the NASCAR fan in general. You don't attack your most famous car owner and think that's the end of it.

It's part of the reason he's on his way out. You can't let that cat out of the bag and hope to just continue on, business as usual.

He's gone, this 50-second promo is IN, and it's the best trade the sport has made in a while.

OK, that's it for today. We did it, somehow. Only one more offseason MMPS left before the Clash saves us. Thank goodness.

Take us home, Sam … and Larry!