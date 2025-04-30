NASCAR Star Perfectly Explains How Bending The Knee To The Lefty Mob Has Ruined The Sport

NASCAR star Christopher Bell – who won approximately 18 races to start the season – is probably one of the quieter dudes in the garage.

Doesn't really ruffle any feathers. Doesn't stir the pot. Just puts his head down, grinds, and wins a ton of races.

Frankly, that's most of the NASCAR garage in 2025. Sure, you can cherry-pick a few pistols – Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Ross Chastain – but, for the most part, it's a much different scene than it was, say, 20 years ago.

The days of Tony Stewart, Dale Earnhardt and Jeff Gordon. Hell, I'll even include Clint Bowyer on that list, even though we still get him every Sunday (on Fox!).

No more Terry Labonte, or DW, or Mark Martin. Although, I will say, Mark Martin post-racing career has been an absolute pleasure to watch. What a dude. What a pistol.

Anyway, nowadays, you get … blah. Meh. Boring. Run-of-the-mill dudes who grew up playing video games and are scared of getting canceled on social media. They have sponsors who need to cater to the 1%, which means they, in turn, need to cater to the 1%.

And Christopher Bell has had ENOUGH of it!

Let's get back to this!

So, for context, Chris here is talking about YouTube racing sensation, Cleetus McFarland. Cleetus has already run a handful of races this season, including Daytona and last weekend at Talladega, and he's been an Electric Factory both times.

And I mean ELECTRIC:

See? Absolute pistol.

Anyway, you don't get much of that anymore from the NASCAR regulars. Actually – you don't get it at all.

Chase Elliott – the sport's most popular driver for about a decade now – ain't it. Not even close. I like Chase. Lord knows my wife likes Chase. But the time for him to "finally bust out of his shell" has come and gone. It ain't happening.

He's a Trump guy, too, so he'd be the one to do it. And the one with the most impact. But that ain't happening.

Anyway, most of the garage is in the same boat. There are a few outliers – Kyle Busch stopped caring years ago, as did Denny Hamlin – but it's mostly a by-the-book crowd.

And it's not 100% their fault. Sponsors nowadays are A) expensive, B) hard to come by, and C) scared of their own shadow. They don't want to piss off the Libs, and these drivers wear their suits and their colors, so they also can't piss off the Libs.

But every once in a while, a fella like Cleetus comes around and reminds us all of the good old days. The days of Tony Stewart vowing to beat someone's ass. The days of Earnhardt, who would've turned 74 yesterday (sad). The days of Bobby and Cale beating the snot out of each other on the Daytona tri-oval.

Sure, we get it in drips still today. We get the occasional fight. Once in a while, when Trump visits, the garage all takes pictures with him (except Bubba!).

But it's relatively PC compared to what it would've been. What it could've been.

That's why we need more Cleetus! Or, you know, more Tony Stewart: