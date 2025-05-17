NASCAR Makes A Pete Hegseth Decision That Has A Certain Type Of Fan Fuming

America's favorite patriot, Pete Hegseth, is set to infuriate the Libs by enjoying some NASCAR action next weekend in Charlotte.

God, I can't wait. Maddow might faint. We can only hope.

Hegseth, our current Secretary of Defense, was announced Friday as the grand marshal for next weekend's NASCAR Coca-Cola 600. He'll be joining several military representatives from the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, and Navy to serve as grand marshals for the longest race of the season.

And, of course, the most patriotic.

The Coke 600 always takes place on the Sunday night of Memorial Day weekend, and serves as the exclamation point to arguably the biggest day on the racing calendar.

We start with the F1 fellas in Monaco early in the morning, then that pesky Indy 500, followed by the Coca-Cola 600 to wrap it all up.

What a Sunday!

NASCAR pivots politically, and it's obvious

Great day for America, and a great day for patriotism! Of course, it's also a great day to anger the Libs, who will be feverishly searching for "what channel is NASCAR on today?" just so they can tune in and bash Hegseth.

Don't know if you've heard, but the lefties LOVE to bash Hegseth. It's amazing, really. They hate him and Elon way more than Trump at this point, which – if we're being honest – is great for Conservatives.

Let those two patriots battle on the frontlines while Trump wheels and deals in the back.

They can handle it. Pete certainly can. Guy was a warrior back in the day. You think some nasty attacks from the Libs are going to faze him? Don't think so.

Sure, the whole Signal group chat thing was a bit of a misread on his part, but we still got the job done, didn't we? Life is all about trial and error, you know.

Anyway, this isn't the first time NASCAR has dipped its toe in the Trump waters over the past year. Not even close, actually.

Trump himself has been to a pair of races since last summer, including the Coca-Cola 600 last season. JD Vance has been to a race. Riley Gaines has given the invocation. Obviously, there's been somewhat of a shift in the sport – especially since the summer of 2020 when the whole world went crazy.

Remember that? God, what a miserable time.

Anyway, good to see Pete's gonna be on hand for one of the best races of the season. And even better to see the Libs pissed about it.

Win-win!