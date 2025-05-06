Pete Hegseth Puts Military On Notice With Blunt Message: 'Done With That Sh*t'

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth continues to make it clear the military will return to its old ways.

Hegseth was picked by President Donald Trump to lead the Pentagon, and one of the top goals is rooting out any and all unnecessary nonsense.

The days of woke recruiting ads are over. It's time to get back to focusing on what the military does best:

Killing bad guys.

*RELATED: Pete Hegseth Terrifies Drug Cartels With Just Seven Words: WATCH*

Pete Hegseth puts military on notice.

The Sec. Def. has consistently railed against wokeness in the military, and he's not slowing down until it's gone.

"We are leaving wokeness and weakness behind. No more pronouns, no more climate change obsessions, no more emergency vaccine mandates, no more dudes in dresses. We are done with that sh*t," told people in attendance Tuesday morning at SOF Week down in Tampa.

You can watch a video of his comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Hegseth also pushed a message of peace through strength during the speech, noting that America has the best weapons in the world. That's certainly one hell of a deterrent.

As for the idea the troops will be allowed to be out of shape, you can go ahead erase that thought from your head, as well.

It's great to see that Hegseth continues to hold the line when it comes to making sure America's military remains the most lethal in the world.

Make no mistake about it. Our great military is the most powerful the world has ever seen. We have more firepower on a single aircraft carrier than most countries have in their entire air force.

Other nations around the globe aren't even playing the same game as America when it comes to military power. For the safety and security of America, we have to make sure it stays that way. The way the military does that is by focusing on what matters most.

Making sure everyone knows its suicide to test the USA.

What do you think about Hegseth's comments? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.