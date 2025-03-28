Pete Hegseth Brutally Crushes Nasty Woke DEI, Sends Clear Message: WATCH

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth continues to make it clear DEI has no place in the military.

The Sec. Def. has been tasked by President Donald Trump to inject new life into the armed forces that keep this country safe.

There used to be a time when the Army had woke recruiting ads that looked like a bad "SNL" sketch. Those days are done.

Now, the focus remains solely on killing bad guys.

Pete Hegseth crushes DEI.

If anyone thought Hegseth was going to back down, they're in for a big dose of disappointment. He's holding the line on not tolerating DEI, and made that clear with some blunt comments.

Hegseth told the media the following earlier in the week when speaking about DEI and meritocracy:

"My assessment is the DOD will be merit based and colorblind. You will be judged based on how good you are at your job, full stop. That's it. And so, getting rid of diversity, equity and inclusion, DEI, getting rid of different standards was fundamental to getting back to basics. And that's what I — when I get a chance to talk to commanders here, that's what I emphasize. We're getting back to basics. Standards at every level need to be adhered to, and that's at a baseline. And when you talk to soldiers, you talk to Marines, they get it. They get it. They've seen the standards slide under the previous administration. They watched, you know, in — in many different ways how it eroded or quotas were being met or different aspects had to be — boxes had to be checked. Not anymore. The only box that gets checked in this Defense Department is lethality and your ability to do your job."

You can watch Hegseth's comments below

Hegseth, of course, is 100% correct, and should be applauded for his comments. Bullets don't discriminate. They kill everyone the same. Doesn't matter your race, religion or gender.

Bombs and bullets kill everyone. All that matters is that the men and women doing the job are the best people possible.

You think there's DEI in Tier One units? Absolutely not. Only the best make the cut. Why? Because they're tasked with the most important missions in the world.

Why should it be any different down the line? The best people possible should do the job, and not a single person who isn't qualified should be allowed anywhere near the military.

The entire point of the armed forces is to kill bad guys and keep America safe. Do you want anyone not qualified to participate? Absolutely not.

What do you think about Hegseth's comments?