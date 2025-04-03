Pete Hegseth Caught On Camera Pulling Ultimate Bro Move, Sets Social Media On Fire: WATCH

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth knocked off some rust in order to sling a football around during a trip to the Naval Academy.

The prestigious military academy in Annapolis, Maryland, is one of the best schools in America. Not only does it provide young people with a great education, but it also molds future military leaders and naval officers.

The Sec. Def. visited the school this week, and he's going viral for all the right reasons.

Pete Hegseth slings football around during visit to the Naval Academy.

The DoD released video Monday of Hegseth slinging a football around to a group of midshipmen, and while I don't think he'll be in the NFL, it's always cool to see a guy let it fly.

Check out the footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

There aren't too many rules in life, but it's a clear bro rule that if you have access to a football, you have to throw it. You have to show off your arm strength and accuracy.

It's impossible to resist the urge to cock your arm back and just let it rip. The internet also seemed pretty impressed with Hegseth throwing a football around with midshipmen.

Also, if you've never been to the Naval Academy or Annapolis, I can't recommend it enough. It's 100% worth checking out at least once.

Odds are high that once you go one time, you'll definitely want to go again. Annapolis is right on the water and one of the most beautiful places in the entire country.

The Naval Academy campus is also gorgeous and a great reminder of American power. I attended a football game several years back, and it was simply incredible. The stadium is literally a massive history lesson where football is also played.

What do you think about Hegseth letting it rip with a football? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.