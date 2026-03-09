NASCAR Driver's Epstein Connection Not Going Away, Danica's RIGHT Turn Angers Fans & This Command Was Pathetic

The greatest mustache since Dale Earnhardt is BACK in Victory Lane! Finally. Someone NOT named Tyler Reddick won a regular season NASCAR race in 2026.

As much as Gayle King and I love Michael Jordan, it was nice getting a break from him yesterday. Yes, I said Gayle King. You know, the huge NASCAR fan who works for CBS? Her!

She was at Phoenix on Sunday. I'm sure it'll be a great story, knowing Gayle's past. Can't wait.

What else do y'all wanna hit on today? Larry McReynolds? I think we have to, right? Don't want to, but fair is fair.

Ty Gibbs with a very … pointed … interview after a P4? Yep. Sure thing.

I've also got a private investigator following around a competition director, Jimmie Johnson getting flipped on his head, and, yes, more Epstein fallout from Brian Vickers.

I'm sure NASCAR will love this!

If we have time, maybe I'll rip F1 a bit today, too. Boy, did I get absolutely ATTACKED last week for saying Danica Patrick got the boot from her F1 broadcasting gig because of her politics.

They are easily – and I mean easily – the most sensitive fanbase in the world. Goodness. It's wild.

Four tires, enough fuel to get us to Vegas in one piece, and maybe an Aspirin for Jimmie Johnson … Monday Morning Pit-Stop – the ‘Dale Would’ve Been Proud' edition – is LIVE!

Ty Gibbs sends a … subtle … message

I mean, look at that mustache. Just majestic. Very few men in this country can pull it off. Ryan Blaney is one of them.

It's not often someone in NASCAR gets compared to Dale Earnhardt in 2026. I'm not even speaking about driving style. I'm talking human-wise. Humans, in general, are far bigger wussies in 2026 than they were in 2001. That's just a fact.

But Ryan Blaney being able to pull off a mustache like that, while also winning races at the clip he does – especially at Phoenix, where he seemingly wins at least once a year – is impressive and rare nowadays. So, I respect it. I'm jealous of it. I'm glad Hooters Gianna is back in Victory Lane.

All is right with the world.

Yep. That's how you start a new week. Decent race, good finish, we had a ton of lead changes and a weirdly high number of cautions. Tyler Reddick didn't win. Again, I thought it was a decent day for NASCAR.

And by the way, they came realllllllly close to having Ty Gibbs win and really spice things up:

Noted NASCAR fan Gayle King was at Phoenix

Joe Gibbs Racing hired a private investigator to follow former competition director Chris Gabehart and Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson, according to recent court declarations in the ongoing federal lawsuit JGR is pursuing against Gabehart and Spire.

The licensed investigator, employed by Barefoot Private Investigations, photographed and videoed Gabehart and Dickerson meeting for lunch when Gabehart was seeking to leave JGR but had not yet disclosed to JGR that he was pursuing a job at Spire.

Amazing. For those who need some catching up, Chris Gabehart was JGR's competition director up until late last year, when he bolted for Spire. Right before the Daytona 500, JGR accused him of essentially stealing trade secrets by filing an $8 million lawsuit (!!!).

Gabehart, of course, denied wrongdoing, and fired back by absolutely ripping Joe Gibbs, Ty Gibbs, and anyone associated with the Gibbs a new butthole.

Among other things, he accused them of being "dysfunctional," and then said Joe gave grandson Ty "different treatment." I mean, duh. He is his grandson. Feel like that went without saying, no?

Anyway, Ty's comments yesterday, I can assure you, were aimed at Chris. Obviously, I'm all in on this story. This is the NASCAR I cannot get enough of. Keep the dick-measuring contest going, fellas!

Gayle King, thoughts?

Larry Mac, Epstein, Jimmie & Danica!

Look, I don't know what sort of story Gayle King is gonna cobble up, but my expectations are LOW. She was there, obviously for Michael Jordan and the 23XI fellas after Reddick's three wins to open the year.

No, I don't think she's going to be talking fuel strategy and tire-wear with Michael Jordan. I doubt that's why she made the trip.

I honestly don't know what the final product is going to look like. I also don't think MJ is the dude to ask about ‘being a black car owner in NASCAR,’ because, well, Republicans buy sneakers, too.

So, it'll be interesting to see how Gayle plays this. Frankly, I just hope we get another gem like this:

OK, let's put the pedal to the damn floor and get on outta here. I have to go buy gas before the Iranians permanently drain the Strait of Hormuz.

Yes, I saw Larry Mac on the broadcast yesterday. Yes, I thought something was off. Yes, folks noticed. Yes, he's a Fox teammate of mine. No, I don't know what happened. Yes, I love Larry Mac and will defend him until the end of time.

Some folks think Larry Mac had a stroke. Others said it’s clearly Bell's palsy, which would be a much better scenario. I don't know. I don't care.

As long as Fox thinks Larry feels well enough to break down trends, it's good enough for me. I assume he'll have some sort of answer for us on his Sirius show later this morning. Stay tuned.

Next? Let's do our unfortunate check-in on the Brian Vickers/Jeffrey Epstein saga on the way out:

That would be a document sent to Sarah Kellen, Brian Vickers' ex-wife, last week.

For those who don't remember, Kellen, who met Vickers during her time as Epstein's assistant, has been accused, among other things, of recruiting young women, arranging their travel, and scheduling "massages" for Epstein.

She was one of four women to be granted immunity for the case back in 2008. Judge Alison Nathan once listed her as "a criminally responsible participant" and the leader of Ghislaine Maxwell.

In the batch of files released in January, emails show Kellen and Vickers first met around 2012. The first time the ex-NASCAR driver is mentioned is in an email, presumably sent by Kellen, and talks about him being a "major playboy."

There were also several emails to and from Epstein involving Vickers' race team, Michael Waltrip Racing, about a potential issue with Vickers' sponsor, Aaron's, which allegedly wasn't pleased when it discovered his ties with Epstein.

Vickers also had direct communication with Epstein, including a particularly disturbing email, forwarded by Vickers, in 2012.

The email's content is sexually explicit.

And that's your update for today.

Couple more on the way out. First? Is this the worst command ever given in the history of NASCAR? It HAS to be up there, right?

Just horrific. I have no other words. That was truly horrible. Does he know what it's supposed to sound like? Did he do ANY research before going up there? At all?

Amazing. Speaking of things that are awful, let's check in on how the F1 crowd handled my Danica story last week:

Mr. Dean -

Your article is pure anger and you should be better than that. "Libs" had nothing to do with Danica losing her SkySports position, and you know it.

AND

Cry harder, MAGA snowflake.

AND

Danica got fired from Sky because she was horrible and doesn't really know anything about F1.

The funniest thing I noticed is that, if F1 is so unwatchable, why are you spending your time writing articles about it?

That last one is my favorite. Hey, dummy. It wasn't an F1 article. Yuck. It was a DANICA PATRICK article. God, these F1 fans, I tell you what … they make me appreciate NASCAR so much.

So unhinged. So angry. So nasty.

#NotMyRacingSeries!

OK, here's Jimmie Johnson flipping on his head at 50 on the way out.

Take us to Vegas, Jimbo!