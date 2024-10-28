MLB Dream World Series Matchup, Yankees-Dodgers, Turning Into Nightmare With LA's 3-0 Lead

If Major League Baseball hand-picked the two teams to compete in the World Series prior to the season, they almost certainly would have selected the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers.

On paper, it's the perfect matchup for the league.

Not only does the series feature two of the most iconic franchises in baseball history, but it also encompasses the two biggest cities in the country, New York and Los Angeles, with one on each coast.

If that weren't enough, both rosters are filled with superstars. It obviously helps that the two teams have a combined payroll over $550 million for this season alone, but I digress.

Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman are all former MVPs in baseball. Ohtani and Judge are locks to win the awards this season.

Everything was set up for a dramatic World Series that drew historic TV ratings and massive interest in baseball across the United States.

Except, that's not how it has played out through three games.

Yes, Game 1 had the dramatic Freddie Freeman walk-off grand slam. Yes, Game 2 ended with the Yankees having the bases loaded, but failing to deliver the game-tying run.

But after Game 3 on Monday, in which the Dodgers cruised to a relatively stress-free 4-2 victory at Yankee Stadium, there's just no juice in the series at this point.

In fact, the Dodgers led the game just three batters into the contest and really weren't ever in danger.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are on the verge of an extremely anti-climatic World Series sweep, which was the worst-case scenario for Major League Baseball.

There's not even really a question as to who the MVP for the series is right now, because it's Freddie Freeman by a mile.

In other words, the MLB dream scenario is turning into a nightmare.

Obviously, a dramatic back-and-forth series that ended in seven games was the ultimate scenario. Even a six-game series that saw a lead change or two would have been OK.

But having one team win the first three games is the worst possible outcome.

Sure, the Yankees could come back and make this a series. They have two home games remaining before they have to head back to Dodger Stadium.

And, if the Yankees did somehow win three straight to force a Game 7, that would make for quite the story.

The odds are just heavily stacked against them. And, in turn, heavily stacked against Major League Baseball to turn its dream matchup into a dream series.

Instead, the league is just hoping the Yankees can at least extend the series for a game or two.

They're not ready to wake up from this dream yet, and I don't blame them.