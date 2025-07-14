MLB All-Star Rookie Addresses Controversy Surrounding His Selection: 'They're not upset with me'

'They're not upset at me,' said Brewers phenom Jacob Misiorowski

Milwaukee Brewers rookie pitcher Jacob Misiorowski was named an All-Star after just five starts, prompting some MLB fans to take umbrage with "Miz" getting the nod over other NL hopefuls.

Misiorowski, aware of the outrage, addressed the controversy on Monday, the eve of the 2025 MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park in Atlanta, which the city reclaimed after losing the honor in 2021.

"They're not upset with me," Misiorowski said.

Misiorowski is off to an impressive start, boasting major heat with his right arm.

Miz holds a 4-1 record with a 2.81 ERA, tallying 33 strikeouts and a .138 opponent batting average over 25 2/3 innings in his first five MLB starts.

"The last five weeks have been insane," he added. "I thought the All-Star break would be a chance to sit down and reflect, but now we're here."

The 23-year-old was named a National League All-Star after Chicago Cubs pitcher Matthew Boyd dropped out of the game.

Philadelphia players were among the most outspoken critics of Misiorowski's inclusion in the 2025 All-Star Game, arguing that Phillies pitchers Cristopher Sánchez and Ranger Suárez were snubbed in favor of Miz.

Mets pitcher Kodai Senga was another prominent name overlooked for the NL pitcher’s spot.

"What a joke," said Phillies shortstop Trea Turner, reacting to Misiorowski’s selection. He added, "It's not the All-Star Game in the sense that the best players go there, or people who have had the best season. It's whoever sells the most tickets or has been put on social media the most.

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts championed Miz’s All-Star nod, giving credit to the excitement that Misiorowski’s flame-throwing arm brings to the All-Star event.

"If it brings excitement and attention to our game, then I'm all about it," said Roberts, who added that he might bring the rookie into Tuesday's game as early as the fifth inning.

"For me, the All-Star Game should feature the game's best players. It's about the fans and what they want to see."

