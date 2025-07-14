Mask-Wearing Liberal 'Reporter' Asks MLB All-Star Manager Dave Roberts About Georgia Voting Laws

It looks like left-wingers are still pushing the "Jim Crow 2.0" narrative in 2025

Major League Baseball took its All-Star Game out of Atlanta in 2021, thanks to pressure from radical left-wingers who claimed that a new Georgia voting law was akin to "Jim Crow 2.0." Of course, officials eventually reversed that decision and re-awarded the game to the city this year.

A radical left-wing "journalist", who appeared to be donning a face mask in 2025, decided to ask NL All-Star Game manager Dave Roberts about the league's decision to hold the 2025 edition in Atlanta even though the law is "still on the books."

To hammer home the point, the "reporter" resurfaced a comment Roberts made in 2021.

"I think it's just being relentless with our voices," the Dodgers' manager said at the time. "This is not just something that's an isolated moment in time that we're talking about. It's something that needs to be talked about [on an] ongoing [basis], and be relentless with it."

The problem is, that quote came from a #StopAsianHate event and Roberts was talking about attacks on Asian-Americans. Roberts, whose mother is Japanese, spoke passionately about the topic.

It's unclear why the "reporter" chose to use this comment, which had nothing to do with the Georgia voting law, to frame her question. A quick Google search would have provided her with a much better Roberts' quote that actually pertained to the issue at hand.

Also in 2021, Roberts said he would consider declining to manage the National League in the All-Star Game if the event remained in Atlanta and added, "When you’re trying to restrict African-American votes — American citizens — that’s alarming to me to hear."

Once the MLB decided to move the All-Star Game out of Atlanta, Roberts said he "supported" the decision.

Surely, a good reporter would have used a quote that actually matched the issue at hand, but that's the state of journalism nowadays, so this isn't surprising.

Can You Repeat The Question?

Unfortunately, Roberts couldn't hear what the "reporter" said – probably because it was hard to hear her from behind that COVID-era mask – and asked ESPN's Pat McAfee, who was hosting the event, to "sum that up" for him. Instead, McAfee asked her to repeat the question. She did, and then decided to throw in a line at the end that, again, was apropos of nothing.

"It is a dangerous situation to be a journalist in Atlanta because Atlanta has detained the most journalists by ICE," she said. Technically, this is correct. ICE detained one journalist, who the Department of Homeland Security said is in the country illegally, during a "No Kings" protest last month.

Yes, Atlanta has had one journalist detained by ICE and the rest of the country has zero. So, technically, she got that fact right. What that has to do with anything is another matter, but you'll have to ask her.

McAfee and Roberts both gave mundane answers, saying that they were happy to be in Atlanta, happy to be at the All-Star Game and that those questions are better left to the people in charge at Major League Baseball, who ultimately make the decisions about the location of the All-Star Game.

‘Tough’ Question About Georgia's Voting Law

Awful Announcing, which has really been living up to its name recently, decided to frame it as a "tough question" about "Georgia's disenfranchising voting laws."

It turns out the "reporter" in question is someone named Jen Ramos Eisen, who apparently writes for some website called "Defector," which posted an article last week titled, "How Trans Prisoners Are Dealing With The Trump Administration’s Attacks."

Eisen also writes and copy edits for another website called "The Objective," which calls itself "a nonprofit newsroom examining systems of power and inequity in journalism: how newsrooms treat their employees, how journalists interact with their community, and what new forms of journalism can look like. We are written by and for those underrepresented in journalism."

Eisen wrote a piece for that site in 2021 called, "Journalism is ableist, down to its language." As of this publication, she hasn't written an article about the question she posed to Roberts, which seems odd. Perhaps because the story was never about what Roberts had to say, but was rather about her asking in the first place.

It's Not The Question, It's How It Was Asked

You might expect me to rip Eisen for asking that question in the first place. I'm not going to do that. Certainly, I've been the subject of people saying that I asked "inappropriate questions" at "inappropriate times," like when I asked Dawn Staley during the 2024 Women's Final Four about men competing in women's sports.

I don't have a problem with Eisen broaching the subject. MLB made a ridiculous decision to move the All-Star Game in 2021, and it should have to explain that it kowtowed to radical leftists rather than tell them to pound sand. It was a spineless decision then and moving the game back to Atlanta was the right call.

What I do have a problem with is how the question was asked. As mentioned, Eisen used a Roberts quote that was completely out of context to ask her question. That's not journalism. In addition, Eisen asked a "loaded question" by referring to the law as a "voter suppression law" and by choosing to quote former President Joe Biden, a radical Democrat.

To present the opposing view, here's what United States Senator Roger Wicker (R-MS) wrote about the law: "Georgia lawmakers crafted their new election law to address confusion and controversy around the 2020 election. Their reforms, enacted last year in the Election Integrity Act, were designed to make it easier to vote and harder to cheat."

To prove his point, Wicker noted that Georgia saw record voter turnout during the 2022 primaries, after the law went into effect. In addition, early voting – particularly by African-Americans – soared following the law's enactment. Georgia also had a record turnout for the 2024 Presidential election.

Not exactly "Jim Crow 2.0" was it? But that hasn't stopped "journalists" like Eisen from peddling a false narrative.

Finally, the idea that Eisen is in a "dangerous situation" by being a "journalist" in Atlanta is patently absurd. Yes, one illegal immigrant – who happens to be a journalist – was detained by ICE and is potentially facing deportation. Here's a tip for all the people worried about ICE detaining and deporting them: don't enter the United States illegally. Problem solved.

Mask-Wearing Liberal Reporter Takes to Bluesky for Victory Lap

After all was said and done, Eisen took to social media to proudly proclaim herself as the one who asked Roberts the "tough question." She made one post on X, where I then discovered she had blocked me.

Doubling down on her use of a Roberts' quote that had nothing to do with Georgia's voting law was certainly a choice. But it was on Bluesky, the liberal echo chamber social media site, where Eisen really let loose.

"I have a background in hard news and investigative journalism I ain't f***ing around here and I never will," she said in one post. Sure sounds like someone with a "background in hard news and investigative journalism," huh? Obviously, time spent working for "Defector" and "The Objective" qualifies as "hard news" these days.

She wasn't done, though. "I will never stop being a punk I'll be here all week," Ramos posted with a picture of herself in what appeared to be, shall we say, questionable attire for a professional setting? Also, she wasn't wearing her mask in the photo, so she might only need it when she's about to make herself the center of attention.

She added in another, "wow holy s**t my mentions" and in yet another patted herself on the back for "asking real questions" at a press conference.

Now, it might seem like I'm taking it personally that she blocked me on X, but I bring that up for a very specific reason. Remember, this is someone who is calling herself a "journalist" and talking about her "hard news" and "investigative journalism" background.

I have never once engaged with her on social media. I didn't even know this woman existed until Monday, like the rest of the world. So, why did she block me?

Well, there's a pretty easy answer there. She disagrees with my point of view. That's OK, I'm all for disagreement. But, not to pat myself on the back, I've reported on some pretty big stories. It seems like someone who calls herself a journalist might want to see what the "other side" thinks about important issues.

For example, I frequently read The New York Times, Washington Post, and others. I don't block their reporters on social media because I might disagree with them politically. My goal is to gather as much information as possible, from as many sources as possible. That's journalism.

I don't know what Jen Ramos Eisen is doing, but I know it isn't journalism. She had every right to ask about the All-Star Game being moved by MLB in 2021 and then returned to Atlanta in 2025. Unfortunately, she probably should have done a little more homework, asked a balanced question, and gotten out of the way so that the people answering would be the story.

But Eisen clearly set out to make herself the story. Mission accomplished. It's just sad that she decided to eschew all journalistic ethics to do it.