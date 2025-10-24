Minnesota Vikings Quarterback Situation Is Messy And They Can Only Blame Themselves

The snapshot of the Minnesota Vikings now is Carson Wentz spending all of Thursday night's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers laying on the field in pain and grimacing as he walked off the field holding his left arm and sitting on the bench, seemingly talking to himself about the failure of the evening.

Vikings' Sad QB Picture

It was a sad, almost pathetic picture because it seemed as if Wentz was on the verge of needing an ambulance or a straight jacket at times to relieve his apparent physical and emotional torture.

"He was sore going into it and took, obviously, quite a few hits," coach Kevin O'Connell said. "He looked like he was in pain there quite a few times."

And this is where the Vikings are at the game's most important position:

Wentz, the team's backup, is beat up and licking the wounds of being 2-3 in his five starts this season.

Presumed starter J.J. McCarthy, inconsistent in the two starts he did get this season before he suffered a high ankle sprain forcing him to miss those five starts, has now missed 22 out of a possible 24 games to start his NFL career. He could be ready for the team's next game Nov. 2 at the Detroit Lions.

"We're around the corner from seeing him," O'Connell said of McCarthy after the game without making promises.

Vikings Apparently Blew It On Darnold

So, yeah, the Vikings are in a bind at quarterback.

And they deserve zero sympathy for the dilemma because it is of their own making. This is, so far, a botched situation in which the Vikings sabotaged the Vikings.

The Vikings, you see, could have any of three other quarterbacks starting for them right now and all of them – Sam Darnold, Daniel Jones and Aaron Rodgers – are playing very well elsewhere.

All of them wanted to play this season for the Vikings.

All of them.

Darnold was Minnesota's starter last year in what was a break-out season for him. And, yes, he struggled the final two starts he got with the team, but otherwise had an outstanding year.

And before he hit free agency, he and the Vikings discussed a new contract that might keep him in the Twin Cities. Except the deal wasn't quite what either side was willing to commit to. So Darnold set his sights on free agency and eventually the Seattle Seahawks.

But what if I told you Darnold is having an outstanding season so far, throwing 12 touchdowns against 4 interceptions with a 109.2 passer rating that is fifth in the NFL?

Missed out, Vikes.

Vikings Apparently Blew It On Jones

Around the same time, the Vikings were also considering extending their new relationship with Jones. He'd come to the team after his ouster from the New York Giants. And he never played for Minnesota last year as he mostly served on the scout team, but he impressed coaches and vice versa.

Jones wanted to return to the Vikings if only he were given a chance to compete for a starting job. The money wasn't his motivation as much as the opportunity was.

Well, the Vikings told him the starting job was basically already filled for 2025. It belonged to McCarthy.

So Jones went to Indianapolis, which did offer him a quarterback competition – which he won against Anthony Richardson.

And now, months later, Jones is an MVP candidate.

The Vikings were so certain about McCarthy, they couldn't fathom allowing Jones, a six-year veteran, should have a chance to compete with him. And now Jones is fifth in the NFL with 1,790 passing yards, is ninth with a 105.9 passer rating, and has the Colts rolling with a 6-1 record.

Missed out, Vikes.

Vikings Apparently Blew It On Rodgers

Did I mention Aaron Rodgers also wanted to play for the Vikings this year?

You should know the story by now: Rodgers was released by the Jets and called friend Kevin O'Connell about signing with the Vikings to lead them while McCarthy learned under him.

Nope, the Vikings decided.

They wanted to start the clock on McCarthy's NFL career, even if the youngster had proven nothing as a rookie in a real game because a knee injury forced him to miss the entire season. Rodgers, meanwhile, is fourth in the NFL with 14 TD passes and is 10th with a 105 passer rating.

Missed out, Vikes.

Three Top QBs End Up Elsewhere

So the Vikings turned down three top 10 quarterbacks this offseason in favor of McCarthy and signing Wentz to be the backup.

Does it look like a poor decision now? Of course not.

It actually looks like a trio of bad decisions.

After Thursday night's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, O'Connell said the team will "own this," because Minnesota is not an organization that makes excuses or buries the tape on terrible games.

They're going to have to own their obviously botched quarterback decisions this offseason.