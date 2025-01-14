Nightmare End To Sam Darnold's Dream Season Will Affect His Offseason

The idiom that best suits Sam Darnold now? The bubble has burst.

Or the dream has become a nightmare.

It's your choice, but this much is certain:

Darnold's season that looked so promising and gave off such a feel-good vibe about the value of resiliency has collapsed. And the Minnesota Vikings quarterback found himself buried under the rubble Monday night.

Darnold: Playoffs Is All That Matters

"At the end of the day, all that matters, when you have a good season," Darnold said, "is what you do in the playoffs. And we didn't get it done today and that's all that matters."

Darnold admitted when time relieves his disappointment he'll reflect on what otherwise looked like a breakout season for him a few weeks ago.

A few weeks ago, Darnold was the guy who proved a bunch of teams wrong about his abilities. He was a comeback player of the year candidate because he came back from being a draft bust with the New York Jets. And a trade bust with the Carolina Panthers.

Darnold was the cool redemption story.

But not this night. And certainly not after the last two weeks.

The Minnesota Vikings' season is over after a Wild Card round playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams and that's too bad for the SKOL bunch because they had a fine season with 14 wins. It was similarly a fine season for Darnold.

NFL Will Remember Vikings' Last Two Weeks

But what will be remembered is the last two weeks. Those were tough on the Vikings as they lost a chance to win the NFC North against Detroit in the season-finale. And then went one-and-done in the postseason.

That will cast a pall over the Vikings.

And threaten the direction of Darnold's future.

"I'm not worried about that," Darnold said. "…Right now I'm thinking about what I could have done better today. Just spend time in the locker room. That's really the only thing I'm focused on right now."

Darnold played his final game of the season on his expiring contract. He is unsigned for next season.

So the Vikings and multiple other teams have a decision to make about the quarterback.

Darnold Cost Himself Big Money

That's because a quarterback who finishes the season fifth in passing yards with 4,319 and fifth in touchdown passes with 35 – as Darnold did – is worth a certain amount of money in free agency.

But a quarterback who doesn't make plays in the season finale with the division title on the line and then plays poorly the next week in a postseason loss is worth far less.

And Sam Darnold has been both those this season.

"He's at least cost himself some money," ESPN's Joe Buck noted on the broadcast.

"No doubt," analyst Troy Aikman agreed.

This isn't recency bias. This is NFL logic.

Teams don't want quarterbacks who can sweep the Bears. They want quarterbacks who can rise in championship moments against the Lions and even the streaking Rams.

Darnold: ‘Too Many Mistakes’

But the Vikings failed against both the Lions and Rams and Darnold partook in every part of that failure.

"Clearly just didn't play good enough the last couple of weeks," Darnold lamented.

Darnold last week against the Lions didn't throw an interception but neither did he provide any lift with a scoring pass. He was just, well, there. Occupying space.

On Monday night he seemed to be wasting space.

He threw a TD pass and an interception. He fumbled once, which was returned 57 yards for a touchdown.

"Got to take care of the football," Darnold admitted. "Can't have the interception. Can't have the fumble obviously returned for touchdown. That's a huge play in the game. Just too many mistakes on my end…"

Nine Sacks, Some Darnold's Fault

Darnold also alternated fault in his team's nine sacks by sometimes holding the football too long and other times getting no time to release it.

"I felt like there were a lot of sacks today that I was responsible for where I was just holding on to the football and taking the sacks where I could have either thrown it at someone feet or thrown it over someone's head."

For all his exploits this season, Darnold faded into the shadows when his team needed him to glow in the spotlight.

And his next stop in free agency or in re-signing with the Vikings will reflect that failure.