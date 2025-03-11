Daniel Jones Will Compete With Anthony Richardson To Start For Colts

It's going to be Anthony Richardson versus Daniel Jones in Indianapolis.

Jones on Tuesday picked the Indianapolis Colts over the Minnesota Vikings as his new team, agreeing to a one-year deal worth between $13 and $14 million (more if he starts most of the year) as an unrestricted free agent, an NFL source confirmed.

Jones Liked Colts Scenario Better

Jones actually could have returned to the Vikings to serve as presumptive backup to second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy in a scenario where he might have ended up as a 2025 version of Sam Darnold – meaning, he would start if McCarthy wasn't somehow ready.

His other choice was more clear-cut, in that the Colts offered him a chance to compete against Richardson immediately. No gray area. And, if that competition that begins pretty much as soon as he signs, points to Jones as the winner, then Jones definitely plays.

Jones decided he liked the situation and his chances to start better in Indy.

And this means stuff right off the bat:

Richardson Faces Serious Challenge

Richardson, on notice when general manager Chris Ballard told everyone there's a competition for the starting quarterback job, should now realize the seriousness of what awaits him.

Jones started 69 NFL games during his time with the Giants and Vikings last year. Richardson has started only 15 games. So the experience edge goes to Jones.

Jones has completed 64.1 percent of his passes in his career. Richardson has completed 50.6 percent and was actually under water last year at 47.7 percent. So the apparent accuracy edge goes to Jones.

Every metric points to Jones having an advantage over Richardson before the competition begins. Of course, that doesn't mean Jones will win out.

But the Colts have done a good job of at least presenting Richardson, their first-round pick in 2023, with a significant challenge he annot dismiss.

Colts Set Up Prove-It Year At QB

This doesn't mean the Colts are totally embracing Jones or strapping Richardson into an ejector seat. Not yet, anyway.

It should be stressed that Jones comes with the baggage of having failed with the Giants. And the Colts are only committed to him for one year.

The Colts are successfully setting up a situation where they can establish a longer-term relationship with whichever quarterback wins the competition. They're also smart in that they're able to pull the plug on either or both players based on what happens in 2025.

It's a prove-it year at quarterback for the Colts.

And they've got two quarterbacks who haven't really proven anything vying for the opportunity to change their career arc.