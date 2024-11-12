Mike Tyson Calls Fight With Jake Paul 'Biggest' Moment of his Career

The rescheduled Netflix fight between heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs) and YouTuber Jake Paul (9-1, 6 KOs) finally arrives this week.

It's time to fight!

Tyson and Paul will throw the dukes up in Arlington, Texas, on Friday night. And Mike Tyson is calling it the biggest fight of his career.

"Friday night, they can look forward to seeing that man Jake Paul get beaten bad," Tyson said to TMZ on Tuesday. "My intention is to knock him out."

"There's never been a fight this big," Tyson added.

For a guy who headlined marquee fights in the late 80s, Tyson sounds crazy for considering an online influencer with boxing gloves as his greatest opponent.

Does 'The Baddest Man on the Planet' still have it in him?

At 58, Tyson braces for eight two-minute rounds against Jake Paul, a 27-year-old who has garnered a fortune through internet fame.

Standard boxing matches range between 10 and 12 rounds at three minutes each.

Paul's not a serious fighter, but somehow earning a win over the mighty Mike Tyson has to hold some value.

As OutKick's Sean Joseph wrote, even Paul's girlfriend is warning her guy not to treat Tyson like a cakewalk. Tyson's a dog who can still hunt.

The fight between Tyson and Paul was originally scheduled for July 20 but was ultimately delayed after the legend suffered a brief medical episode during a flight.

Tyson even said he would die in the ring while fighting Jake Paul.

The main card at AT&T Stadium starts at 8 p.m. (ET).

