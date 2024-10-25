Mike Tyson Is Jacked & Looks Like He's Going To Beat Jake Paul's Ass

A new fight promo for the upcoming Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul boxing match has people buzzing about how jacked the former heavyweight champion looks.

For those that thought Tyson was going to just walk into Dallas's AT&T Stadium on November 15th, get a paycheck and bounce, you may want to think again. The new Netflix trailer for the boxing great and YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul's match shows that, despite being 58 years old, Tyson is ready to dominate.

Jake Paul should be worried. Very worried.

MIKE TYSON IS TAKING THIS FIGHT VERY SERIOUSLY

"He's a manufactured killer, I'm a natural killer," Tyson says in the trailer. "Hard work defines me, I look at myself as a liberator - I created guys like Jake Paul," he continues.

Meanwhile, Paul, who is notorious for trolling, does exactly that by continuing to rip not only Tyson but the boxing community as a whole.

"We're going to war, and he's getting knocked out," Paul began.

"I'm getting to show the world who I am, and shut everyone the f**k up," the 10-1 Paul continued before adding that he "would be the new face of boxing… I'm going to teach Mike Tyson how to box."

Netflix released the trailer as part of its upcoming "Countdown: Paul vs Tyson" documentary series that will be available on the streaming platform beginning November 7th. Viewers are told that they will be able to get "unprecedented access" to both fighters' training regiments and preparation. Tyson, meanwhile, has already been able to give us a glimpse of just how seriously he's taking this fight by posting his own sparring video in which the 58-year-old looks like he has some unfinished business to settle.

THE SANCTIONED MATCH TAKES PLACE NOVEMBER 15TH

"While Jake keeps talking, I'm going to keep training. Going to f**k him up," Tyson says matter-of-factly.

Something tells me we should believe what Mike's saying.

As I've written ever since the match was announced, the thing with Tyson is, there's always the chance that he just somehow gets transported back in time to his boxing glory days and just lets LOOSE. If Jake clips him with a punch, Tyson could very well turn into that Tyson and just go absolutely nuts… it's Mike Tyson for crying out loud.

You can be sure that many fans are hoping for that to happen, although the bookmakers think otherwise, as Jake is still a -330 favorite to win with Tyson as a +250 underdog. Then again, this is boxing after all and just like Tyson becoming the youngest heavyweight champion ever at just 20-years-old in 1986: Anything can happen!