Mike Tyson Beats The Bejeezus Out Of His Sparring Partner Ahead Of Jake Paul Fight

Mike Tyson's highly-anticipated fight with Jake Paul is in a few weeks after it was pushed back due to some health issues for Tyson, but Iron Mike is looking strong these days.

Want proof? How about some video of him knocking his sparring partner around? Is that good enough for you?

Good, because Tyson was more than happy to share footage on social media.

In the clip, Tyson absolutely beat the bejeezus out of his sparring to the point that the guy pretty much fell through the ropes.

When it was over, Tyson was still incredibly fired up.

"I got a lot more in me," he said.

Man… when he's 58 years old, I wouldn't want to hop in a ring with Tyson. Even just to spar. That poor dude who drew that short straw and hat to get on the receiving end of some of those shots earned whatever it is he got paid to stand in there as a human punching bag.

Speaking of getting paid, I'm sure getting the amount of money that Tyson and 27-year-old Paul are going to make off the fight will help heal any bumps and bruises they wind up getting during their fight, which will consist of eight two-minute rounds.

The fight is going to stream live on Netflix on Nov. 15, and it seems guaranteed to smash viewership records for a live sporting event on that platform, at least until Christmas Day when Netflix streams an NFL game.

Before the fight, Netflix's live sports offerings have been limited. They had a golf tournament a la The Match featuring F1 drivers last year in Las Vegas, while in September they hosted a showdown between competitive eating greats Joey Chestnut and Takeru Kobayashi, so, yeah, nothing quite on the level of this bout.