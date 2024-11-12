Jake Paul Thinks He's Going To Knock Out Mike Tyson, His Girlfriend Jutta Leerdam Isn't As Confident

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, barring some unforeseen event, will step into the ring on Friday, November 15 inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The fight, which will be streaming on Netflix, is going to end when Paul knocks out Tyson.

That's the 27-year-old YouTuber turned boxer's version of events anyway. Some are hoping for an old school first-round finish by Mike Tyson. Paul is not one of them.

He said during a face-to-face interview between the two fighters that him knocking out Tyson is "already written." He was asked what knocking out a 58-year-old Mike Tyson means.

"When it happens, it’s going to be a little bittersweet because I have love for him, but at the current moment, we’re meant to go to war," Paul answered. "He’s trying to take the food off my plate, I’m trying to take the food off of his plate and that’s what warriors do."

This is the answer of an overly confident man who has taken a few punches in his day. He wasn’t done there. Stepping into the ring with a nearly 60-year-old Mike Tyson is an opportunity for him to shine.

"But for me, I’ve dreamt this, manifested it, and it will be the start of what has been a 12-year career for me in entertainment and acting and working and all the things I’ve done, now into boxing," he continued. "This is finally my moment and my time to shine, and I’m going to show the world who the f*ck I am.

Jake Paul's girlfriend, speed skater Jutta Leerdam, is concerned about Mike Tyson's power

Paul hasn’t let being canceled or anything else get in his way. He's putting on one of the biggest events in boxing and is confident he'll come out on top.

Tyson isn’t worried. The same cannot be said about Paul's girlfriend, Jutta Leerdam. She's worried that the fight is going to end with Jake Paul being knocked unconscious.

Leerdam is rightfully worried about Tyson's power, even at his age. She said on the BS w/ Jake Paul podcast, "I think you're gonna win, but he's the competitor - that is the most scary to me."

She continued, "He's scary. He's just scary. He's super strong, and I've seen videos of him. Of course, he's a little bit older now, but if you've ever been able to do that, your body remembers that. He has that power forever."

Leerdam knows what she's talking about. She's a six-time world champion speed skater. The fact that she's worried about Tyson's power and thinks there's a chance Paul gets KO'd tells you all you need to know.

He's never faced a guy like Mike Tyson before. Yes, he's older now, but as the "World's Hottest Speed Skater" pointed out, his power is forever.