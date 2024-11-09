Mark Wahlberg Wants To See Old School Mike Tyson 'One-Rounder' Against Jake Paul

We're inching closer and closer to the highly-anticipated match between boxing legend Mike Tyson and media personality-turned-pro boxer Jake Paul, and it is going to attract a heck of a lot of eyeballs.

Including the eyeballs belonging to Hollywood megastar Mark Wahlberg.

The actor was at the opening of his new restaurant in Las Vegas when he was asked by the YouTube channel "Clocked 'N Loaded" about the fight which will take place on November 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and will be streamed on Netflix.

He said that he'd like to see the ferocious version of Mike Tyson one more time.

"Look, I'd like to see the old Mike coming out one more time, one-rounder," Wahlberg said. I just hope nobody gets hurt."

I know what he's saying… but it is boxing that we're talking about.

Hey, Wahlberg knows his boxing. He even played a boxer one time… he has also played a rockstar, a cop, an American sniper, and an astronaut stranded on a planet full of apes.

The fight was originally supposed to take place over the summer but was delayed due to some health issues facing 58-year-old Tyson.

But there's no doubt that it will be worth the wait to see the legendary Tyson square off against the 27-year-old Paul, and it seems like Wahlberg is looking forward to it like the rest of us.

"I always watch Mike on pay-per-view, people always complain, 'Oh, it went one round. It wasn't worth your money," he said. "Always have my money's worth when watching Mike. He's a dear friend. Hopefully, he's going to be healthy, does the old Mike thing one more time."

I think this eight-round exhibition match will deliver the goods, and it's also interesting that this will be Netflix's first big swing at live sports and it comes just over a month before they stream a pair of NFL games on Christmas Day.