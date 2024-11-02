Mike Tyson Says He's Willing To Die In The Boxing Ring Against Jake Paul

Mike Tyson is planning to lay it ALL out on the line when he faces Jake Paul two weeks from now on Netflix for the highly anticipated matchup between the former Heavyweight Champion who is now 58-years-old and the younger, but ever-confident YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul.

"If I win, I'll be immortal. But if I do it bad, I don't want to die in a hospital bed, I'd rather die in the ring," Tyson told Most Valuable Promotions in a recent interview.

Dying in the ring may sound like something absolutely absurd, but the thing is - this is Mike Tyson we're talking about, and he may not be kidding.

Anyone who has followed Tyson's career knows that he has some ‘interesting’ thoughts from time to time - including biting his opponent Evander Holyfield's ear not once, but twice during their previous boxing match back in the day.

And, as I've been saying over and over again, sure, Mike Tyson may be old - but if Jake Paul clips him with a punch, he may very well snap back into Iron Mike mode - something the former Champ has said he could do!

"I'm always careful when that guy comes out. Every time I drink or get ready to fight and Iron Mike returns, I break out in handcuffs. Unfortunately, I have to fight and be that guy. I wish I could stop that guy. That guy haunts me. I wish I could stop that guy. I wish that guy died, but he’s here again," Tyson said during a podcast interview in August.

… Uhm, good luck Jake Paul?

Not to mention just two days ago, Tyson also tweeted one word: ‘Homicidal’ and posted a photo of himself on his official Twitter X account. Ya know, totally not normal unless you're Mike Tyson, who, as we all know, became the youngest Heavyweight Champion of all time for that very reason.

Could Tyson be just talking to talk and hype up the November 15th fight? Sure.

But when one looks at Tyson's training videos and sparring sessions and how straight up fit he looks for being 58-years-old, you can bet that I will take him at +210 odds to beat Jake Paul; who by the way, is also falling from -350 to now -275 on some books.

Maybe they are starting to believe in what Mike Tyson is saying as well.

