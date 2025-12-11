Michigan Man Adam Schefter Launches Up WILD Sherrone Moore Spin On ESPN

"We have an individual who had his professional and personal life completely upended."

It hasn't been a great day for the University of Michigan talking heads in the media. The #MichiganMEN are in shambles right now, and I don't blame them. I would be, too.

Their school is now embroiled in yet another scandal, and this one may somehow top the last one. It's amazing. What a run.

Anyway, ESPN's Adam Schefter – a noted MICHGAN MAN! – went on First Take this morning and shilled for Sherrone Moore in a way I didn't think possible. Moore, by the way, is currently in police custody. Over the last 24 hours, he's been fired for having an extramarital affair with a staffer, and then detained by police for an alleged assault.

And here's Adam's take on the situation:

WILD spin here by Adam Schefter on ESPN

A LOT to break down there, but this is, clearly, the money quote from Schefty:

"We have an individual who had his professional and personal life completely upended."

WHAT?! Come on, Adam. That's an all-timer. Kudos, my friend. You did it. You somehow turned this story around and made … Sherrone Moore … the VICTIM. I didn't think it was possible, but that's why Adam gets paid the big bucks over there.

What in the hell world am I living in right now? How can Adam Schefter sit there with a straight face and spew that crap? And look, we don't know the full story. Duh. I get that.

But I think, Adam, at this point we know enough to know that Sherrone Moore is not the victim. Can we at least agree on that?

Here's what I think: Sherrone's people needed to get to someone in the national media to start turning this thing around before it completely spiraled out of control, and Schefty was the perfect fit because he's a Michigan guy.

It's like when agents leak BS to the national guys to gain some sort of leverage around free agency.

The only victims here are the wife and kids of Sherrone Moore. Again, that's just me talking, but that seems like a relatively reasonable statement to make.

It ain't Sherrone. It certainly ain't Michigan. Maybe it's the kids on the team, too. We can call them victims here.

But to try and spin this around like it's US versus Sherrone Moore, as he sits in jail, fresh off a firing AND being detained for ASSAULT? Allegedly.

Come on. Give me a break.