Dolphins' Tyreek Hill Calls For 'Change' Following Incident With Police

On Monday, the Miami-Dade Police Department released all the available bodycam footage obtained during a traffic stop in which Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was placed in handcuffs.

After the footage hit social media, Tyreek Hill posted a message on X that simply said, "Let's make a change."

Of course, by sending such a vague social media post, people are invited to draw their own conclusions about what exactly Hill was trying to say.

Given that after the Dolphins' victory, Hill immediately started talking about racism and how if he weren't Tyreek Hill the situation could have gone differently, it's not hard to assume that he meant the police need to change.

Plus, there's not a lot in Hill's history that suggests he thinks that he needs to make any changes in his own attitude and behavior.

But it would be great if that's what he actually meant. While the police definitely escalated the incident more than needed to be escalated, Hill played a large role in turning a routine traffic stop into a massive altercation.

Hill immediately started barking at officers, demanding that they "don't knock on [his] window like that" and then rolling up his car window entirely, so police could not see what he was doing.

That's what ultimately led to cops pulling him out of his car and placing him in handcuffs.

However, Hill – who has run afoul of the law several times in his life – didn't seem very interested in listening to the police or cooperating.

In 2024, though, the media is likely to happily jump on the narrative that racist cops profiled Hill for being black and absolve him of all responsibility for his action.

It seems that Hill is more than happy to accept that, at least if the "change" he mentioned means the police need to change.

But who knows?

This is Tyreek Hill we're talking about here.