Tyreek Hill Doesn't Know Why He Was Detained, But Race Did Enter His Mind

The fallout from Tyreek Hill's detainment by Miami-Dade Police outside Hard Rock Stadium before the Miami Dolphins game against the Jacksonville Jaguars is coming into focus.

And the Dolphins wide receiver is looking better.

And one of the officers responsible for detaining him is off the streets.

The MDPD announced that the unnamed officer is now on administrative leave.

Calais Campbell Was Also Under Detainment

"That should tell you everything you need to know," Hill said after the game.

"It's pretty much the way it should go," said Dolphins defensive lineman Calais Campbell, who rolled up to the scene as he was driving to the game and tried to support his teammate.

Campbell after the game added he was also detained and handcuffed by police, although no one wrestled him to the ground at 6-foot-6 and 290 pounds.

Why was Campbell detained?

"For disobeying a direct order," Campbell said.

Campebell added he wasn't arrested – same as Hill. But he said he was cited.

Hill's Version of Incident Murky

That leads to the question what is Hill's version of the story? He said cops told him he was speeding.

"Right now, you know, so I been trying to figure that out too," Hill told reporters. "I've been trying to put it all together so I'm not going to give you a version that I still don't know what happened."

Hill tried to turn what is an obvious distasteful experience into something of a positive, even with the very department that was involved.

"I do want to use this platform to say, what if I wasn't Tyreek Hill, bro?" He asked rhetorically. "It's crazy. Like I want to be a cop one day. I got a state trooper hat and all that. So, I got a lot of respect for cops.

"…You know, I want to be able to use this platform to figure out a way to flip this and make it a positive on both ends – on my end and also Miami-Dade, so that way we continue together and do something positive for the community.

"I want to be able to team up with you guys."

Hill Alone Until Teammates Showed

Hill said repeated he didn't know why he was dragged out of his car and wrestled to the ground and handcuffed.

"I have no idea, for real," he said. "No idea. No idea, man. It's crazy. No idea. I wasn't disrespectful because my mom didn't raise me that way. Didn't cuss. Didn't do none of that. Like I said, I'm still trying to figure it out, man."

Hill admits he was scared when the incident was happening. But then teammates including Campbell arrived and things changed.

"I'm just glad my teammates were there to support me in that situation," Hill said. "Because I felt alone. When they showed up, it made me realize that we got a (expletive) good team this year, dog. For them to put their life on the line."

Hill Raises Race As An Issue

Hill did raise the possibility race had something to do with the incident and his celebrity might have helped him. Hill is black. The officers involved in the incident are white.

"It's hard, man. I'm still trying to figure it out," Hill said. "And it's all across the world. You see it. I don't want to bring race into it, but sometimes, it gets kind of iffy when you do. What if I wasn't Tyreek Hill? Lord knows what that guy or guys would've did. You feel me?

"And I was just making sure I did what my uncle always told me to do if you're in a situation like that. ‘Just listen, put your hand on the steering wheel, just listen.’ Got to be careful man."

And Then The Game Began

Amazingly, during the episode, Hill joked he was thinking about the game. As in what was he going to do against the Jaguars.

Hill caught seven passes for 130 yards and a touchdown. The touchdown was a thunderbolt play that went for 80 yards and seemingly woke up the Dolphins who trailed most of the game.

After the touchdown, Hill celebrated by mimicking being put in handcuffs.

"It was a planned celebration," Hill said. "Obviously, we had something else. Then this happened this morning, so like they say, ‘Free my dog, Reek.’ "