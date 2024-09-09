Officer Taken Off Street After Tyreek Hill Incident Also Lawyers Up, Releases Statement

The police officer who was placed on administrative duties amid a Miami-Dade Police department internal investigation of the Tyreek Hill detainment drama, has hired an attorney.

So, yes, everybody has lawyered up now.

Hill hired a lawyer earlier and OutKick has reported he intends to "explore legal remedies" connected to the episode that has become a fast-moving story beyond sports – the detainment of the Miami Dolphins wide receiver before Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Statement From Officer's Lawyers

MDPD director Stephanie Daniels placed the so-far unidentified officer on leave hours after the incident.

This statement was released to OutKick.com and FOXNews.com from Coral Gables attorney Ignacio Alvarez of the ALGO Law Firm which now represents the officer:

Call For Silence From Lawyer

All this may soon be moot.

The Miami-Dade Police department intends to release the body camera footage that belonged to one or several of the four officers involved in the incident.

That release, the department said, would happen Monday evening – one day after the incident.

Video Will Tell A Tale

The reason for the timing of the release, the department said, was to "reinforce the commitment to keeping the public informed."

There will be a combined 105 minutes and 33 seconds of footage expected to be released.

So that footage will speak louder than Hill has. And it will drown out Alvarez's call for parties to refrain from public statements.

The video footage will hopefully speak for itself.