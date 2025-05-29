Miami Dolphins Consider Trading Jonnu Smith, Their Only Pro Bowl Player

The Miami Dolphins, bless their hearts, finally found a productive tight end in Jonnu Smith last season. And after Smith delivered a career season in which he caught 88 passes, including eight touchdowns, the Dolphins are apparently talking about trading him.

Smith, 30 in August, has been the subject of trade talks between the Dolphins and multiple other teams – most notably the Pittsburgh Steelers, an NFL source confirmed.

ESPN was first to report the Steelers' interest, which is derived primarily from the fact Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith was the offensive coordinator with the Tennessee Titans for two of the four seasons Smith played in Nashville.

Jonnu Smith Balled Out In 2024

But this one is curious because didn't you just get done reading Smith was outstanding last season?

Well, it seems that after his career year in which he had 884 receiving yards and was named to the Pro Bowl, Smith wants a raise.

He is in the final season of a two-year, $8.4 million deal, and his agent Drew Rosenhaus approached the team about adjusting the deal, so his client would get more than the $4.09 million he's scheduled in the coming season.

So, maybe an extension.

Maybe guaranteeing Smith's $500,000 scheduled roster/game bonus and paying it now.

Something.

That apparently is not what the Dolphins are prepared to do with their lone Pro Bowl player from 2024.

And that has led to trade discussions.

The Steelers are not confirming any talks, by the way. They're kind of busy with Aaron Rodgers and their own contract issues involving T.J. Watt.

What Are The Dolphins Thinking?

What these conversations lead everyone to is one question: What is up with the Dolphins?

They're already going to trade starting cornerback Jalen Ramsey because he and coach Mike McDaniel couldn't get along and the player lost respect for the coach.

The Dolphins this offseason also lost starting left tackle Terron Armstead to retirement, starting safety Jevon Holland to the Giants in free agency, starting left guard Robert Jones to the Cowboys in free agency, and cut long snapper Blake Ferguson.

If the Dolphins were to move on from Smith, they would be without their top two tight ends from a year ago because Durham Smythe signed with the Chicago Bears as a free agent.

And, at any rate, this seems a strange way to answer a request for a raise.

The Only Way This Would Make Sense

But hey, maybe Miami general manager Chris Grier is smarter than all the rest of us and can find an immediate upgrade. Because trading Smith only makes sense if the Dolphins plan to then upgrade the position somehow in a corresponding move.

I suggest trying to trade for Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews.

Andrews had a rough playoff game at the end of last season.

And his future in Baltimore is uncertain beyond this year, because he is also on an expiring contract.

The Ravens have given no outward indication they're willing to trade Andrews right now. But neither have they absolutely shut the door on the topic.

This is the only way this Smith thing makes a ton of sense because the Dolphins are an offense that relies on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa having as many weapons as possible. And subtracting one of those weapons without immediately upgrading is curious.

So just casting off Smith cannot be the whole story.

It better not be for the sake of Dolphins fans who would lose their minds.