T.J. Watt Contract Dispute Is ANOTHER Issue The Steelers Need To Resolve

You know that social media GIF that makes the rounds, with the dog sitting on a stool in a building engulfed by flames and insisting all is fine? Yes, the Pittsburgh Steelers, ladies and gentlemen.

Here we are, less than 100 days before the start of the NFL regular season – not training camp or the preseason, but the real games – and the man they want as their starting quarterback is not on their team.

Rodgers Situation Still Unresolved

Aaron Rodgers has not yet signed with the Steelers, which at this moment represents the only option the quarterback has for starting in 2025. That's assuming he doesn't retire.

There's more. Because the Steelers' best defensive player is not happy with his contract situation and hasn't been attending the offseason program, including OTA sessions.

That would be T.J. Watt, who is on an expiring contract in 2025 and has been trying to negotiate an extension with the Steelers that could (he hopes) get him close to the same $40 million per season range that divisional rival Myles Garrett already reached earlier this offseason.

So, the Steelers have a couple of very large issues that should make any team uncomfortable as a mandatory minicamp that signals the end of the offseason program looms on June 10-12.

The best player on defense and their presumptive starting quarterback are not around.

What to make of this?

Steelers Seemingly Remain Patient

Publicly, the Steelers continue to give off vibes like all is fine. Yes, like the GIF.

Club owner Art Rooney II was approached by reporters at last week's NFL meeting and asked how long the Steelers are willing to wait on Rodgers.

"A little while longer," he said.

Rodgers, you should know, has been attending to the personal issues his friends and family members are battling – one of which includes a cancer diagnosis.

The Watt issue is different. It's not been discussed, debated or deconstructed ad nauseam like the Rodgers saga. But it is no less an issue when a team leader and perhaps the club's most consistently productive player is upset about his contract enough that he's a no-show in the offseason.

J.J. Watt: Negotiations Can Leave Bitter Feelings

J.J. Watt, T.J.'s brother, was on the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday. And as his brother hasn't gone public in airing details about his situation, J.J. Watt didn’t want to discuss the contract situation with the Steelers, either.

"I have a lot of information on that subject," Watt said. "[But] that’s not my subject to discuss."

That is unWatt-like because he likes to discuss practically everything. It's the reason he's such a frequent guest on the show. But later Watt said teams should extend players because it avoids problems.

Using Trey Hendrickson's situation with the Cincinnati Bengals as an example, Watt said that addressing contract issues earlier rather than later is beneficial.

"No. 1, it gets them locked in at a lower price," Watt said. "… No. 2, you're keeping them happy. because even now, let's look at the Trey Hendrickson situation, even if they pay him, now there's all this resentment, all this animosity, and yeah, $40 million or whatever it is cures a whole lot of that, and he's going to act like everything is great, and everything's wonderful.

"But you just went through a whole bunch of time where there was some disrespect, there's some hurt feelings, and now you're going to go back into a building and act like everything's OK."

T.J. Watt Hasn't Caused A Stir

And, let's be clear, Watt was using Hendrickson as an example and speaking to that situation. But his brother is in a very similar situation except for the multiple trade requests.

T.J. Watt hasn't been vocal like Hendrickson. He didn't expect an extension last year, like Hendrickson tried to get. But he's dealing with a team that hasn't paid him market value for 2025 and beyond.

So the "disrespect" and "hurt feelings" part may well apply to Watt.

Watt, by the way, signed a deal in 2021 that paid him $112 million and averaged $28 million per season. Yes, prices have shot up since and now four edge rushers are over the $30 million per year milestone with Garrett slated for $40 million.

It's understandable why Watt wants an extension. It's also understandable why a team that doesn't have its preferred starting quarterback on the roster has so far slow-walked the process.

But don't worry. All is fine.