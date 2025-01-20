Josh Allen Versus Lamar Jackson Actually A Battle Against Playoff Narratives And Only One Succeeded

It ended with Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson locked in an embrace. And there's no telling what was said between them, but it's quite obvious the rivalry some would have you believe is born out of their MVP chase, or their differing race, or anything other than competition, was forgotten in that moment.

"I got nothing but respect for Lamar," Allen would say later. "He's one of the greatest to put on a uniform and play in the NFL. I'm honored to share the field with him."

Jackson To Allen: 'Go Win'

Jackson shared the sentiment.

"We competing, don't get me wrong," Jackson said. "… But I told him, man, go get something. Go win something – MVP, Super Bowl, do something. I want him to be successful."

And now we've got it straight.

These two, so often compared and judged against each other, are merely chasing their own prizes instead of trying to deprive one another.

The truth is Allen and Jackson came into this game sharing a common adversary. They were both battling the narratives about their playoff failures that haunt each.

That's been the major problem for each of these top quarterbacks. Not each other.

Neither of these quarterbacks have won a championship. Neither has tasted the kind of playoff success they have enjoyed in the regular season. Both these players with squeaky clean reputations have carried those stains.

Jackson 3-5 In The Postseason

And Jackson couldn't wipe away his mess.

Jackson is a two-time MVP and very well could win the award for a third time after a regular-season in which he threw 41 TD passes and only 4 interceptions, and led the NFL in passer rating (119.6) and TD percentage (8.8).

But, you see, that's regular-season Lamar.

And regular-season Lamar has never carried over into the postseason.

Postseason Lamar, unlike his regular-season alter-ego, is just a guy. His completion percentage is under 60 percent. His passer rating entering Sunday's game was a subpar 81.2.

And, worst of all, postseason Lamar now has a 3-5 record.

That's who Jackson was actually battling on Sunday. Because that's who showed up again.

Jackson threw a couple of touchdown passes against the Bills, but also threw an interception. And fumbled once.

And the mistakes cost the Ravens seven points in a game they lost 27-25. That left Jackson boiling.

Jackson Boiling Over Turnovers

"First half I had two costly turnovers," he said after the game. "Me not holding the safety, me just not knowing the coverage, me knowing it was man, threw a B.S. interception. It was 7-7 at the time. I believe they scored after that.

"We battled back. Fumble. I was trying to make something happen, it was like an RPO play, so I couldn't really throw the ball up to [Isaiah] Likely because the offensive line went down the field. I was trying to make something happen, tried to squeeze the ball and it slipped out of my hands. Von Miller picked it up and that led to points for them.

"Every time we've had situations like that during the season, turnovers play a factor. Penalties play a factor. Tonight, turnovers, we can't have that shit. And that's why we lost the game because, as you can see, we're moving the ball wonderfully, but it's hold on to the [f---king] ball. Sorry for my language, this shit annoying. Tired of that shit, man."

Multiple times during his press conference, Jackson told reporters they wouldn't be asking certain questions if he'd only avoided mistakes he's made in past years. He obviously realizes the mistakes cost his team as it has in past year.

Fact is Jackson understands his .375 playoff winning percentage is worse than nearly a dozen other NFL quarterbacks such as Case Keenum, Jimmy Gaoppolo, Trevor Lawrence and even Marcus Mariota.

Allen Faced Divisional Round Obstacle

So the playoff Lamar narrative will continue to haunt the Baltimore Ravens star.

Allen, meanwhile, is not quite totally out of the narrative shadow. But in a game he didn't play to his own standards, he did score two touchdowns. And he didn't make mistakes.

And the Bills ultimately won, which is better than what has happened for Buffalo recently.

Allen, unlike Jackson, has generally played well in the playoffs. But playing well has not translated to winning, as his teams have fallen to the Chiefs and Bengals multiple times in the divisional round.

The Bills came into this divisional game having lost three consecutive divisional playoff games dating back to 2021. And although Allen did some good things in those losses, he gained the reputation for not being good enough to raise his team to the next level.

Now, the Bills have climbed to that level, returning to the AFC Championship game for the first time since January of 2021.

"We don't want our season to end on a loss and this gives us an opportunity to keep our season going," Allen said. "Obviously wasn't pretty, but these playoff games, you just have to win by one. That's all that matters."