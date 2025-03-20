Maine Superintendent Compares Trans In Women's Sports To Women's Suffrage, Civil Rights Movement

There is currently a battle between the federal government and the state of Maine over transgender athletes (males) in women's sports. Recently, the government determined that Maine violated Title IX by allowing a male to win a girls' state championship in pole-vaulting.

However, the Maine Principals' Association implied that it plans to continue to ignore President Donald Trump's executive order on keeping males out of women's sports.

Now, a public school superintendent in the state is taking it a step further. He decided to publicly state that those opposing males in women's sports (the pro-woman, pro-science, pro-common sense crowd) are akin to those who opposed women's right to vote and Civil Rights for black Americans.

Yes, he said that. And I have proof.

It's incredibly ironic that Ryan Scallon, the superintendent for public schools in Portland, ME, chose women's suffrage as one of his comparisons.

Women's suffrage was one of the biggest wins for women in American history and, clearly, Scallon applauds that (as he should). However, here he is openly advocating for a policy that negatively impacts women. I hope he sees the irony in that statement, although I doubt it.

It never ceases to amaze me when radical left-wing gender ideologists continue to push the idea that they are "on the right side of history" when it comes to this issue.

Do they really think that 100 years from now, Americans are going to read history books and think, "My goodness, did you know there was a time in our history when we didn't allow males into women's sports? What were we thinking?!"

See how absurd that sounds just reading it now?

In fact, if they got their way, here's the more likely scenario from 100 years from now: "Did you know that 100 years ago, we had separate men's and women's categories for sports and bathrooms? How silly! Everyone is the same. Why would we separate those things by biological sex?!"

See how ridiculous that sounds, too?