Ludvig Aberg Wins Tiger Woods' Tournament With Clutch Birdie On Final Hole

The Genesis Invitational serves as "Tiger's Tournament" hosted by arguably the greatest golfer in history, Tiger Woods. There was a lot of drama surrounding this year's tournament, due to multiple tragic events.

First, the tournament had to be relocated from Riviera Country Club in the Pacific Palisades, to Torrey Pines South, in San Diego, due to the devastating California wildfires that ravaged Southern California.

Then, Woods withdrew from the tournament earlier in the week due to the passing of his mother, Kultida Woods, on February 4.

Despite the loss, Woods made his way to Torrey Pines on Sunday to greet the winner of the tournament, which ultimately ended up being Ludvig Åberg.

Åberg chased down Maverick McNealy, who posted a sensational 8-under 64 in the final round to take the clubhouse lead at 11-under.

Heading to the 13th tee, Åberg sat at 8-under for the tournament, despite making four birdies on the front nine (two bogeys on the first nine holes hurt his cause).

But Åberg caught fire over the final six holes, carding six birdies to capture the Genesis Invitational trophy. That included a nearly 7-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole to win it.

Åberg is an incredibly talented player and just 25 years old. He finished runner-up to Scottie Scheffler at the 2024 Masters and posted a Top 10 at the 2024 Players Championship.

The win at Genesis represents the second victory of his PGA Tour career, previously winning the 2023 RSM Classic.

Despite the talent, Åberg faced some criticism for not being able to play well in big tournaments – save for the Masters finish. He failed to make the cut at the 2024 PGA Championship and the 2024 Open Championship, but finished 12th at the U.S. Open.

However, Åberg had the 36-hole lead at the U.S. Open before shooting 8-over in the final two rounds.

While the Genesis Open is not a major tournament, it is one of the PGA Tour's signature events and featured almost all the best players on tour, including World #1 Scottie Scheffler.

Out of that elite group, though, it was Åberg who emerged victorious.

Ludvig Åberg is also a member of Tiger Woods' and Rory McIlroy's TGL golf league, which means he doesn't have a lot of time to celebrate his second PGA Tour victory.

He's only 25, though, so expect Åberg to have the capacity to still show up and bring his A-game on Monday night.